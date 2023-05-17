FREDERICKSBURG — For 70-plus minutes, it was an even keel.
Northeast Iowa United played “tit-for-tat,” as senior Lily Mayo noted, with Western Dubuque during their Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal Tuesday at Steve Staker Field.
Even when the Bobcats scored to go up by a goal in the 70th minute, NEIU held hope and form.
But it unraveled quickly.
Brody Staner’s penalty kick in the 74th minute added to the advantage, and the sophomore scored twice in the final two minutes for a hat trick and a 5-1 Western Dubuque victory. The Bobcats (3-13) advance to play No. 1 seed and undefeated Marion, while NEIU closed its inaugural year with a senior night ceremony after the playoff loss.
“We were holding them really well,” Mayo said. “Our communication could have been better, but we were definitely going tit-for-tat there.”
“I think after that penalty kick (score), that we really lost our hopes for the game, you know? It’s a lot harder to gain back two scores in only six minutes, seven minutes. That’s when the other couple got in.”
NEIU (1-13) bookended its season with goals in its first and last match, scores in its final two matches and 13 tallies for the co-ed co-op. It forced Western Dubuque goalkeeper Schuyler Ridenour to make seven first-half saves and was twice foiled when shots hit the crossbar.
Another couple shots were blocked by Bobcat bodies from the rip.
Cristian Delgado, who scored the co-op’s first goal of the season, ripped a shot that went in off Ridenour’s hands for a 1-1 deadlock in the 60th minute.
“At the beginning of the season, (a reporter) asked what my goal was for the team, and it was to see the team come together,” head coach Kimberlea Baker said. “A group of three different schools, kids that didn’t know each other at all, and my goal was for this first year to get them together as a team,” Baker said. “I think that we came a long way with that. The way we played tonight together was definitely an improvement from when we started.”
Junior defender Bryce Bergman was injured early in the second half; there was a roughly 35-minute delay as an ambulance was called and ended up carting him off the field with a shoulder injury.
Mayo is one of six seniors who leave alongside Giles Cowell, Ethan Grimes, Tyler Reeves, Katrina Treptow and Tabien Wright.
Aidan Treptow made seven saves.
“We definitely had personality variances … it was obvious when the dominant players were on the field, the rest of the players kind of relied on them too much,” Baker said. “They played a little bit better when those players weren’t on the field because they were forced to play together more.
“It was a difficult balance — we needed those (dominant) players on the field, but when they were on the field, the others got quiet.”