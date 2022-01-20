CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa track and field will host its season home opener and honor a former teammate at the Jack Jennett Open this week.
The Panthers come off the University of Iowa Hawkeye Invitational with fire. Darius King’s first-place finish in the shot put brought the attention of competitors, the Missouri Valley Conference and the NCAA. King sits sixth in the nation with his season’s best throw of 19.64 meters and earned MVC Male Field Athlete honors. Senior Isaiah Trousil set a new personal best in the 60-meter dash with a new time of 6.72 And a runner-up finish. Trousil also took runner-up in the 200-meter dash last week with a time of 21.28, only one-tenth of a second off his personal best time in this event.
The women bring momentum to the Jack Jennett Open with the lead of Jill Bennett. The sophomore sprinter set her personal best in the 60-meter dash at the Iowa State Holiday Invitational with a time of 7.65. Bennett also shines in the 200-meter dash with a season’s best time of 25.12.
Junior Mari Shavers set her personal best in the weight throw at the Hawkeye Invitational with a toss of 17.95 meters. Shavers finished fifth at the invitational with this distance and sits fifth in the Missouri Valley. Shavers also set a season’s best in the shot with a toss of 13.27 meters.
The UNI track and field teams will wear a patch in honor of former teammate Stacy Miller this week. This season marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Miller, who was a member of the Panther cross country team. She died after a two-vehicle crash near Grundy Center as a passenger in a UNI van that was en route to Des Moines for a cross-country meet.