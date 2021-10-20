CEDAR FALLS — The
University of Northern Iowa
wrestling team will host seven home events for the 2021-22 season.
The Panthers open the season on the road at the Cyclone Open in Ames. The dual season will kick off in Columbia, Missouri, with
matchups against Missouri and Virginia Tech.
UNI begins the home season in the UNI Dome with the UNI Open on Dec. 11-12. The first four duals of the home season are held in the West Gym. The team will cap the regular season at home in the McLeod Center with two duals.
Season tickets are available on the UNI tickets website.
Nov. 14: Grand View Open (true freshmen only)/Des Moines
Nov. 21: Daktronics Open/Brookings, South Dakota
Nov. 28: Cyclone Open/Ames
Dec. 4: Missouri and Virginia Tech/Columbia, Missouri
Dec. 11 or Dec. 12: UNI Open/UNI Dome
Dec. 20-21: Collegiate Duals/Destin, Florida
Dec. 29-30: Midlands/Hoffman Estates, Illinois
Jan. 9: South Dakota State and Wyoming/Brookings, South Dakota
Jan. 14: Northern Colorado/Greeley, Colorado
Jan. 21: Utah Valley/West Gym (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: North Dakota State/West Gym (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: Oklahoma/Norman, Oklahoma
Jan. 30: Oklahoma State/Stillwater, Oklahoma
Feb. 4: Air Force/West Gym (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: West Virginia/West Gym (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Iowa State/McLeod Center (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: Wisconsin/McLeod Center (Cedar Falls) – 7 p.m.
March 5-6: Big 12 Championships/Tulsa, Oklahoma
March 17-19: NCAA Championships/Detroit, Michigan
Panther women’s basketball picked third in MVC
ST. LOUIS — The UNI women’s basketball team was selected third is the 2021-2022 preseason Missouri Valley Conference poll released Tuesday.
Following a historic run to the semifinals of the WNIT postseason tournament, the Panthers received 298 points, along with three first-place votes from league coaches, sports information directors, and media members.
Senior guard Karli Rucker was selected as a member of the preseason all-conference team.
Missouri State was selected as the favorites to repeat as conference champions with 35 first place votes and 362 points. Drake received the last couple of first place votes to round out the projected top three with 316 points.
The top five is completed with Illinois State (268 points) and Bradley (209 points). Lady Bears guard Brice Calip was picked as the MVC Preseason Player of the Year. The preseason team is rounded out with Lady Bears forward Jasmine Franklin, Bulldogs forward Grace Berg and Braves guard Gabi Haack.
This is the ninth year in a row the Panthers were selected third or better in the conference preseason poll.
Panther men’s basketball picked third in MVC
CEDAR FALLS — UNI men’s basketball’s AJ Green is tabbed as this year’s Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and the team is picked third in the conference’s preseason poll.
The Panthers have landed in the top half of the league standings in 17 of the last 18 years and received six first-place votes and 354 total points. This year’s squad returns nearly the entire roster, including 2020 Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year honoree Green, who comes back from a season-ending injury.
In addition to Green’s first team preseason honors, teammate Austin Phyfe earned a spot on the MVC’s second team.
For the first time on record, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the MVC. Drake’s previous high ranking in a league preseason poll was in 1988-89, when the Bulldogs were picked to finish third.