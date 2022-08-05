Friday marked the final day of camp for Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley and West Central’s football programs. Teams finished drill work and began soft installation of plays for the upcoming season in preparation for the opening week of practice, which begins Monday.
Now the real fun begins
Gidal Kaiser
Sports Editor
