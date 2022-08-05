Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday marked the final day of camp for Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley and West Central’s football programs. Teams finished drill work and began soft installation of plays for the upcoming season in preparation for the opening week of practice, which begins Monday.

