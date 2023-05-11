NEW HAMPTON — Bear hugs.
One was from Brandon Tournier to Trevor Kane.
It came with a quote from Ethan Anderson: “You’re a postseason monster.”
The second was from Tournier, again, who wrapped his arms around head coach Derek Kuennen and squeezed moments before Kuennen, Tournier and the rest of the Oelwein boys golf program walked down to the ninth green at New Hampton Golf & Country Club for a team photo.
Sophomores Anderson and Tournier and Kane, a junior, each shot under 80 Wednesday to lead Oelwein into the second level of the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Anderson shot a 75 to place fourth on a cardback playoff, Tournier shot a 76 to place seventh on a cardback playoff and the Huskies carded a season-best 313 to place third and advance via host New Hampton winning the sectional with a 298. Per IHSAA rules, the third-place team from any sectional advances if the sectional host places top-2. The Huskies edged MFL-MarMac by four strokes.
“It’s exciting,” Tournier said. “We’re turning stuff around.”
Added Anderson: “The culture is getting turned around in O-town.”
The four strokes seemingly came from Kane, who repeated multiple times he double-bogeyed his last hole. The implication was his career-best 18-hole round of 79 would have been better.
“I got a double-bogey on the last hole, so it should have been a 77,” Kane spat out. “That’s all I’ve got to say, I guess.”
Pressed, he added: “I don’t know — I just hit the ball and made putts. I made a lot of putts, a lot of long putts. That helped.”
Kane offset two double-bogeys with two birdies and added nine pars to the mix. He shot a 38 on the ‘front nine’ of the nine-hole course, and 41 the second time around.
“I was impressed,” Tournier said. “Right when he told me his score, I wanted to hug him for a whole day straight.”
Anderson finished three over par, with a 37 front nine and 38 back nine. Two birdies erased a double bogey on the front, while one birdie steadied three back-nine bogeys.
“I expected to shoot better than I did, but I did just enough to go on,” Anderson said.
Tournier shaved off four strokes from a front-nine 40, using two birdies to even out two bogeys. He drained a long putt on 18 to close with a birdie.
“I definitely expected a better round, but I played my average golf,” Tournier said. “I started off rough with the front nine, but kind of figured out my swing and shot the 36.
“It was an average day. Having the same nine helped a lot … you got to play it again.”
Freshman Maddox Pattison was the fourth score at 83 for a top-20 placement. Senior Carter Jeanes was 23rd with an 85 and junior Owen Gieselman was 26th with an 87.
Oelwein advances to the Dike-New Hartford district round on Monday at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.
Sumner-Fredericksburg and North Fayette Valley ended their respective seasons.
Nick Koch’s 15th-place 80 led the TigerHawks to a 343. The Cougars shot a seventh-place 361, with Jaymison Howard carding an 81 for 18th place and Aidan Koester breaking 90 with an 88.