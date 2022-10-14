LA PORTE CITY — Four North Iowa Cedar League first-team members.
Near bookends in the top 10. A top-5 contingent among the top 20.
An 11-point victory.
“O-Town on top,” Oelwein sophomore Conall Sauser said as a group gathering closed after the NICL cross-country meet Thursday at the La Porte City Golf Course.
Senior Ray Gearhart repeated the phrase, followed by a couple teammates.
The Huskies won their first conference championship in any sport since 2012 (Baseball, Northeast Iowa Conference) as they scored 43 points to beat Denver by 11 (43-54) and claim their fifth win of the season.
“I’m just incredibly, incredibly proud of their achievement, for them and for our school,” said head coach Jason Gearhart, who coached the baseball team to the 2012 NEIC title. “It’s been a long time since we won a conference championship in any sport. For us to do this, in a conference of 15 schools, it shows our kids are capable of achieving things.”
Sauser placed second to Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kaden Lynch by 10.78 seconds, clocking a time of 16 minutes, 38.5 seconds. Gearhart was third in 16:49.08.
GCGR and Denver equaled Oelwein with two runners apiece in the top six, and GCGR added pressure with the best third-runner placement at No. 7. After East Marshall’s Joe Terrones placed eighth, the Huskies’ Benjamin Driscoll (17:21.81) and Jacob Sullivan (17:24.86) closed the top 10 to push Oelwein back out front for good.
That quartet was far enough ahead of the Cyclones’ top four (24-38 points) that Caleb Schunk placing 19th (17:54.97) barely made a dent in Denver’s effort to overtake Oelwein. GCGR had a fourth runner in the top 15, but its fifth runner was in the mid-30s.
“It was a great win,” Ray said.
Added Sullivan, “This is a great ‘W’. Great benchmark, but it’s just the appetizer.”
The Cyclones were ranked fifth and the Huskies seventh in the latest IATC rankings, and coach Gearhart noted that “fired him up.”
“We weren’t sure why because we’ve beaten Denver every time we’ve faced them, and it gave us a little extra motivation to beat them again tonight,” the coach added.
Oelwein hadn’t won a meet since Sept. 19 in Denver, but also faced larger fields in both depth and competition-wise, while placing second in Anamosa and Jesup and seventh at the annual multi-class slugfest known as the West Delaware Invitational. Sauser noted the program “didn’t do great” those meets, but acknowledged the bigger challenges aided them Thursday and for the future.
“We learned a lot from those meets,” he said. “We have to compete better with the teams in a field, and I think we did that well today.”
Added Driscoll, “Past experiences lead to future victories. “You just have to know you can do it, and then just do it.”
Schunk was named second-team All-NICL and freshman Gabe Driscoll was named All-NICL honorable mention after placing 26th (18:33.35).
Keshaun Williams placed 57th in 20:03.52.
“Conall and Ray, I think they both had season-best times,” coach Gearhart said. “I think a couple others might have as well. And Caleb ran strong in the five spot.
“I’m happy for our kids, the school and the community.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ethan Boyle placed 40th (19:14.56) to lead the Cougar contingent. Sumner placed 11th (281) of the 12 full teams. Isaac Boehmler closed in the top 50 at 49th (19:34.75).