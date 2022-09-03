FAIRBANK — An innocent comment.
“We sure could use an interception right now,” Chad VanDaele said as Wapsie Valley lined up on defense at its own 20-yard line Friday.
The Warrior parent and statistics crew member was prescient.
On the next play, Traeton Sauerbrei intercepted Nashua-Plainfield quarterback Bo Harris in the end zone halfway through the third quarter.
Wapsie Valley took over on offense and Sauerbrei ended the 80-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“I was backpedaling, and I saw the one receiver go out and I saw the slot or tight end do a flag (route) and I was reading him,” Sauerbrei said of the pick. “And then I saw the ball and went up and caught it.”
Sauerbrei’s score was his second of the game and gave the home team a nearly 30-point lead. A fumble recovery from Mason Harter two plays later led to a Braden Knight touchdown pass from Casey O’Donnell to put the stamp on a 41-6 Class A District 3 victory.
The Warriors (1-1, 1-0 A D3) saw O’Donnell pass for three scores a second consecutive game, with 157 yards attached Friday on 10 completions.
“He was good last year, but I don’t know — he can maneuver in the pocket and step up when pressure comes, and hit targets, and scramble,” Sauerbrei said. “I don’t know how many rush yards he had, but it was quite a bit. And he had what, (three) passing touchdowns tonight?”
O’Donnell threw for two second-quarter scores after the Huskies (1-1, 0-1) closed within 14-6 off a 22-yard Harris TD pass halfway through the second quarter. The senior signal-caller threw for 872 yards last season, with four scores and 10 interceptions. He already has six scores in two games, with 292 yards and just two picks.
O’Donnell added 63 yards on the ground, even with an 11-yard sack attached.
“I really focused this summer,” the senior said. “I knew our passing game really needed to improve, so I took the time this summer. We did 7-on-7 and extra stuff with our receivers, which helped a lot.
“My confidence is a lot better this year, and that’s props to my teammates as well. And knowing I can do it, telling myself I can do it has been a big help.”
Sauerbrei ran for 19 yards and scored twice while Hunter Kane ran for 48 yards and a TD.
O’Donnell’s interception gave Nashua a short field, and the Huskies recovered from a holding call for Harris’ 22-yard pass to Titus Evans. Nashua got into the red zone only one more time outside of that score, though it was 4 for 6 on third-down conversions.
Wapsie’s defense earned two interceptions — Braden Knight added the other to go with a touchdown reception and five extra points — and Harter’s fumble recovery.
“Our defense broke down just once, but other than that, it played lights out. Tackled soundly, played our gaps,” Foster said. “Offensively, we had one bad play call. They made a great play. Other than that, our guys did respond.”
Andrew Westpfahl (two catches, 85 yards) caught a TD, as did Harter (two catches, 23 yards).
The game was delayed at the start of the fourth quarter because of lightning in the distance. It was called roughly 10 minutes later by the officials.
“One thing our coaches tell us is ‘It’s one game, it’s one night,’” O’Donnell said. “So, we’ll flush it Saturday morning and come to work Monday.”