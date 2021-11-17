Oelwein cross-country head coach Jason Gearhart was named the Class 2A boys coach of the year by the Iowa high school track and field and cross-country coaches association after the Huskies placed fourth at the state meet.
The Huskies were represented by CJ Beatty, Libby Gearhart, Ray Gearhart, Ayden James, Jory Mortenson, Ian Paul, Jillian Prouty, Brody Rodgers, Brennan Sauser and Ella Schunk on the North Iowa Cedar League all-academic cross-country first team and Leo Dettbarn, Sydney Rahe and Andrew Rownd on the second team.
In volleyball, the NICL all-academic first team honorees were Morgan Alber, Payton Arndt, Falynn Buehler, Bailee Craun, Natalie Crandall, Izzy Fauser, Lilly King, Madeline McShane, Joslynn Melchert and Molly Trumblee.
Second team honorees include Meghan Logan, Abigail Patrick, Emma Smock, Maddi Vawter and Kayla Voges.