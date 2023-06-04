Here’s where the adversity, as it were, comes in.
The Huskies allowed five runs in the first inning Saturday morning to Turkey Valley in a 5-1 loss, which gave Oelwein (6-4) a two-game losing streak.
The Huskies previously lost two in a row during a pair of single games from May 24-25. They’ve surpassed the 2022 win total of four games (4-22), but Colin Morgan’s first year saw them start 4-4 before losing 18 consecutive games.
On Saturday, Matthew Bratten rebounded from the first to get through five innings. He allowed just three hits, but walked five and hit four. Bratten added eight strikeouts. Ethan DeTemmerman threw two innings, dividing two hots with two strikeouts.
Nevin Berry went 1 for 3 with an RBI, driving in Garet Kiel in the bottom of the sixth. Kiel and Brock Steinlage each singled.
On Friday, the Huskies lost to Aplington-Parkersburg, 9-4.
Oelwein scored four in the first to take a 4-1 lead, but allowed seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Terick Pryor, who walked once Saturday, went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI Friday. Berry went 2 for 3 Friday, scoring once and walking once.
Sumner extends win streak to five games
The Cougars scored 27 runs during a doubleheader sweep Thursday and snared an 8-2 win at Denver on Friday.
Noah Henderson homered and drove in six across three games while going 4 for 12. Tatum Nuss went 5 for 14 with four runs and two steals, while Jaymison Howard (3 for 8), Kade Mitchell (5 for 13) and Jaxon Willems (3 for 7) each stole two bases as well. Trace Meyer (4 for 11) scored four runs and Willems scored five.
Howard, Rhys Land and Nuss picked up victories.
Wapsie Valley drops a pair at end of the week
The Warrior (7-6) fell, 5-4, at Grundy Center on Thursday and 5-1 at Hudson on Friday.
The Spartans scored two in the bottom of the seventh Thursday and the Pirates scored five total in the second and third Friday.
Softball
Wapsie Valley rolls to four wins in three days
Sydney Matthias collected her 100th career hit, Taylor Buhr hit a home run and the Warriors went 4-0 between Thursday and Saturday to rise to 7-3. Elle Voy drove in eight and went 5 for 10 while Buhr drove in seven, stole five bases and went 4 for 12 as Wapsie beat Grundy Center (16-2), Hudson (4-3), Clayton Ridge (13-0) and Central Elkader (12-1).
Matthias went 4 for 12 and scored five times and Peyton Curley stole seven bases, walked seven times and scored eight runs while going 5 for 10.
Anna Curley went 2-0 with 15 strikeouts in nine innings pitched. Buhr went 2-0 with 13 strikeouts in 11 innings.
West Central 10, Central City 5
The Blue Devils scored four in the first inning and all 10 runs by the fourth in snaring their first win of the season Friday. Brianne Rose and Faith Steinbronn each drove in two runs while Lily Eitel scored three runs.
Abby Squires pitched a complete game for West Central (1-6), allowing 10 hits and three earned runs. She struck out one and walked one.
S-F-T 12, Denver 4
Jamie Jones hit a home run and a double and drove in six and Isabel Bernard scored four times and stole four bases Thursday. Addi Murray pitched six innings and allowed two walks and one hit.