ARLINGTON — Level one complete.
Oelwein closed its regular season with a 12-2, five-inning win against Starmont-West Central on Thursday, a game in which the visitors ticked off several boxes.
The Huskies (10-19) hit double-digit wins for the first time since 2019 (21-12) and eclipsed the past three seasons’ worth of victories (nine) in the same contest. Thursday’s win gave Oelwein a pair of mercy-rule wins and marked the fifth time its scored in double digits this year.
It also snapped a three-game skid and gave Colin Morgan’s squad a positive result heading into the postseason.
“Pitching, hitting, defense,” senior infielder Ray Gearhart said. “Overall, it went well today.”
Added junior centerfielder Garet Kiel: “We’re finding our trust in the defense again. I don’t know what changed today, but we trusted everyone to make the throws, make the catches.”
The StarDevils (10-13) plated one in the fourth as Jase Tommasin singled, stole a pair of bases and came in on a passed ball. Tommasin’s two-out single drove in Owen Recker in the bottom of the fifth to draw within 10 runs, but Terick Pryor closed his complete game and left the bases loaded with a strikeout.
SWC has double-digit wins for the second consecutive year, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished since 2010-11.
“I think it was pretty good,” Kiel said. “There are some small things we all have to work on, but we did what we needed to.”
Pryor (2-2) evened his record by scattering six hits and a walk through 15 outs. He struck out five and worked through the final frame.
“Just go in there and throw strikes,” Pryor said of his effort. “Be locked in at all times. Believed in our infielders and outfielders to make the plays.”
The Huskies scored four in the first off two hits, two walks and an error, then got a two-run single from Gearhart to help break things open during a four-run third.
It was 9-0 after Kale Horkheimer drove in Jaxon Weber in the fourth, and Nevin Berry made it 11-0 with a two-run double in the top of the fifth.
Carter Jeanes tripled in pinch-runner Ethan DeTemmerman for a 12-0 lead.
“Played baseball,” Kiel said. “Played great defense, which we haven’t done in a while. And we hit the ball decent, I guess.”
Jeanes and Kiel each went 2 for 3 with a run. Berry and Gearhart drove in two apiece. Gearhart and Kiel stole two bases.
Horkheimer walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run, and the 6-7-8 hitters (Horkheimer-Parker Sperfslage-Brady Burkhart) each drove in a run.
Tommasin went 3 for 3 with a run, RBI and two steals. Jack Thole was 2 for 2.
Oelwein comes back to Arlington on Saturday to face Clayton Ridge at 5 p.m. The host StarDevils played Denver at 7 p.m. as the Class 2A District 5 quarterfinal round takes place.
Sumner-Fredericksburg- Tripoli 17, North Fayette Valley 12
A 10-run first inning helped propel the host to a wild victory Wednesday in Sumner. The Cougars (18-5) led 14-6 and then 17-10 while holding on in.
Noah Henderson (4-1) earned the win with three innings of work; he mixed six strikeouts with three walks and two hits.
Senior Kade Mitchell went 3 for 5, homered in his final home contest and drove in three runs. Ty VanEngelenburg went 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs. Henderson (three runs, two doubles), Jaymison Howard and Caden Trainor (two runs) each drove in two.
Owen Schoonover stole two bases and scored twice as a courtesy runner.
New Hampton 4, Wapsie Valley 0
The Warriors (22-11) managed just three hits in a battle of 1A and 2A regional powerhouse teams Wednesday in New Hampton. Bryar Bellis got one hit and walked once, while Tucker Ladeburg (double) and Jaxson Kuhlmann each snagged hits.
Justus Kelley walked.
Ladeburg went four innings, allowing two hits, two walks, one earned run and hitting a batter. He struck out five. Hunter Curley struck out three in tweo innings of relief.