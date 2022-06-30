Benton just kept connecting.
The Bobcats batted .466 (14 for 30) and upended Oelwein, 19-0, in four innings Wednesday at Veterans Sports Complex. Benton (16-17) plated five in the first, five in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Oelwein (4-20) was held to four hits, two walks and a hit batter by Easton Patterson and the Bobcat defense. The Huskies kept its pitching staff to under 40 pitches for two of its three pitchers, with starter Carter Jeanes going just one inning and reliever Ethan DeTemmerman managing to stay under 40 while throwing 2 1/3 innings.
Brady Burkhart threw 2/3 of an inning.
Ray Gearhart went 1 for 1 with a walk while Kale Horkheimer, Caden Penhollow and Terick Pryor each went 1 for 2. Jeanes walked once and Chris Rocha was hit by a pitch.
S-F-T 3,
North Fayette Valley 0
Noah Henderson went 2 for 3 and scored twice as the Cougars eked out a win Wednesday in West Union.
S-F-T (12-9) scored one run apiece in the second, fourth and seventh innings.
Trace Meyer went 1 for 3 with a run, walk and a steal. Rhys Land drove in a run on a groundout.
Tatum Nuss doubled and pitched six innings. He allowed one hit and two walks, with five strikeouts. Jaxon Willems gave up one hit in an inning and earned the save.
Kaleb White and Waylon Martin each had one hit for HFV (13-13). Bryce Elsbernd (three innings, three hits, one earned run, one strikeout), White (two innings, three hits, one earned run, one strikeout) and Ayden Turner (two innings, one hit, one strikeout) pitched for the TigerHawks.
Wapsie Valley 7, New Hampton 5
Blake Hesse locked down a save, and the Warriors held on despite the Chickasaws scoring two runs in the top of the seventh Wednesday in Fairbank.
Wapsie (18-11) scored seven runs in the second. Austin Klink drove in two while Hesse, Tucker Ladeburg, Traeton Sauerbrei and Jacob Schoer each added RBI.
Schoer went 2 for 3 with a double. Hesse stole a base.
Sauerbrei earned the win in relief, going three innings with three strikeouts. Ladeburg started and struck out two. Hesse struck out one.
Softball
West Central falls in Upper Iowa Conference sweep
Central Elkader came to Maynard and left Wednesday with a 28-4 aggregate score and two wins in 10 total innings against the Blue Devils (5-20, 2-14).
North Fayette Valley-Postville
The Upper Iowa Conference matchup Wednesday in Postville was not reported as of press time.