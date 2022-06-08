Gladbrook-Reinbeck coaxed two walks, a hit batter and a run-scoring single off reliever Ray Gearhart to drop Oelwein, 7-6, in the ninth inning Tuesday in Gladbrook.
The Huskies (4-5) lost an extra-inning contest a day after winning one at home.
Carter Jeanes went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI while Garet Kiel went 1 for 3 with two RBI and three steals on his birthday.
Christian Stoler also went 2 for 4 as Oelwein came back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit and tied the game up in the later stages.
North Fayette Valley 14, Hudson 4, 5 innings
Ben Mabb collected three hits, with a double, and Levi Danker homered and drove in two as the TigerHawks (4-6) rolled Tuesday in Hudson.
Bryce Elsbernd went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and NFV was bolstered by 3 1/3 innings of relief from Cole Fauser. He allowed just one earned run while spreading out three hits, two walks and two hit batters.
SOFTBALL
S-F-T 1, A-P 0
Sometimes, one run is all you need.
The Cougars scored in the bottom of the second when Saela Steege doubled in Olivia Schoonover Tuesday in Sumner.
Gracie Jones went 2 for 3 as S-F-T (11-1) got eight hits off the winless Falcons (0-9), but never got more than one run across.
Addi Murray threw a complete game, with eight strikeouts negating three hits given up.
Wapsie Valley- Denver suspended
Lighting forced suspension of Tuesday’s game in the top of the fifth. Wapsie leads 6-1.
Lisbon sweeps Starmont
The Lions (12-1) drove in 28 across 20 innings during a Tri-Rivers Conference sweep Tuesday in Arlington. No Starmont statistics were available as of press time.