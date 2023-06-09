LA PORTE CITY — Perplexing numbers.
Among the positive: Seventeen runs. Nineteen hits. Fourteen runs batted in. 11 strikeouts by the pitching staff.
Among the not-so-positive: Eighteen runs allowed. Eight batters walked and four batters hit by the same pitching staff. A handful of errors.
And a losing streak that grew by one game.
Oelwein head coach Colin Morgan weighed both measures Friday morning, hours after Union Community’s 18-17 walkoff victory Thursday night.
The Huskies (6-8, 2-5 North Iowa Cedar League East) led 17-11 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Knights (2-11, 1-5) scored six in their half and ended it with a walkoff single.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had 19 hits in a game; 19 hits and five doubles,” Morgan said. “Offensively, that’s one of the best outputs we’ve had in a while, for sure.”
Terick Pryor (double, three runs batted in) and Chris Rocha (two doubles) each went 3 for 5 while Ray Gearhart (three steals), Kale Horkheimer (three runs), Carter Jeanes (three RBI), Garet Kiel (three RBI), Brock Steinlage (one steal) and Landen Whitaker all snagged two hits apiece.
Nevin Berry drove in two.
“It was a combination of both,” Morgan said, of the defensive woes. “Sometimes when pitchers don’t throw strikes, defensively we have a tendency to sit back on our heels a little bit.
“Some of it is a little bit of a mindset. Those errors we had (Thursday) are plays we can make, plays that we have made throughout the season. Unfortunately, in big situations, we’re just not making them right now.”
Wapsie Valley falls in late innings again
The Warriors dropped a second straight road walkoff in a 3-2 NICL East loss Thursday at Jesup. The Warriors (10-8, 4-2) drew even at 2-2 in the top of the seventh but an error in the bottom of the inning gave the J-Hawks a victory.
Justus Kelley went 2 for 3, walked once and scored a run. Manny Huebner went 1 for 3 and scored.
Hunter Curley struck out six in six innings. Kane Schmitz took the loss in relief.
On Wednesday, the Warriors lost a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh and lost the game, 7-6, in eight innings at North Linn.
Blake Hesse and Tyler Schoer struck out eight over 7 1/3 innings, but walked three, hit one and gave up 11 hits.
Jacob Schoer went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Tucker Ladeburg went 2 for 3 with a run. Bryar Bellis, Huebner and Jaxson Kuhlmann drove in runs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Clayton Ridge 1
A two-run fourth inning propelled the Cougars (9-1) to an eighth consecutive victory Wednesday in Sumner.
Tatum Nuss threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and a walk in a pitcher’s duel with Clayton Ridge’s Colton Hoeger.
Davis Van Sickle singled in a pair of runs in the fourth; Noah Henderson and Jaymison Howard scored.
Midland 7, Starmont-West Central 3
The Eagles (8-7) broke the game open with a four-run top of the seventh Thursday in Arlington.
No statistics were available for the StarDevils (6-7)
Softball
Oelwein falls at Union Community
A six-run fourth inning and runs in four consecutive frames led host Union Community to a 10-4 North Iowa Cedar League East victory Thursday in La Porte City.
The Huskies (6-8, 3-4 NICL East) led by a run after two innings (1-0) and one after three (2-1).
Oelwein closed within 9-4 in the top of the sixth. Statistics for the Huskies were unavailable as of press time.
Wapsie Valley 11, Jesup 6
The Warriors (10-4, 2-4 NICL East) scored six in the third to jump ahead Thursday in Jesup.
Wapsie countered every time the J-Hawks (8-5, 3-2) came close, and held on as the host scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Anna Curley got the win in four innings of relief work; she allowed three earned runs but struck out four.
Curley went 3 for 4, and starting pitcher Taylor Buhr went 2 for 5, drove in three and scored twice.
Sydney Matthias went 2 for 5 with three RBI and a double while Peyton Curley (two runs) went 3 for 5.