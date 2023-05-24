A seven-run fourth inning and an insurance run in the sixth propelled the Huskies to an 8-6 victory against South Hardin during Tuesday’s home opener.
Terick Pryor drove in a pair for Oelwein (2-0), which also got runs batted in from Ray Gearhart and Garet Kiel. The Huskies stole eight bases and saw Matthew Bratten and Parker Sperfslage shine on the mound.
Bratten (1-0) went 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts while Sperfslage earned a 2 1/3 inning save, with two strikeouts.
Wapsie Valley 6, Dike-New Hartford 1
Tucker Ladeburg did it all Monday, belting a home run and going 2 for 2 while pitching a complete game against the Wolverines.
Ladeburg struck out 10 in seven innings for the Warriors (2-1), which saw Jacob Schoer go 3 for 4 with three runs and Jaxson Kuhlmann drive in two.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 14, Grundy Center 5
Rhys Land drove in six and launched a three-run home run Tuesday as the Cougars scored 13 runs in the fourth for a victory. Land also struck out seven in four innings to pick up the win.
Noah Henderson and Tatum Nuss each drove in a pair while Trace Meyer and Jaxon Willems picked up two hits apiece.
Starmont-West Central sweeps Central City
The StarDevils (4-0) won 7-3, and 12-2 to remain unbeaten.
Brandon Cushion went 4 for 8 with four RBI, three runs, two steals and a double. Brooks Ingels went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a double. Adam Scott stole a base and scored a run.
Softball
South Hardin 11, Oelwein 3
Emma Smock went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Jaylynn Craun and Aspen Weir each went 2 for 4 as the Huskies opened with a loss Tuesday.
Wapsie Valley opens season 2-0
The Warriors beat Dike-New Hartford, 5-0, on Monday and West Central, 12-0, on Tuesday to begin the season 2-0.
Wapsie Valley scored 11 runs in the third Tuesday to give Taylor Buhr enough support for a three-inning complete game shutout. Buhr has started the season 3 for 5 with three RBI and three steals.
Anna Curley went seven innings Monday, striking out 10.
Maya Barnes also opened 3 for 5 in two games while Sydney Matthias, Elle Voy and Hailey Wehling have driven in three apiece in 10 innings.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 10, Grundy Center 0
Addi Murray went five innings for a complete game and struck out eight Tuesday as the Cougars got two hits and an RBI apiece from Isabel Bernard, Alivia Lange (two RBI) and Jana May.