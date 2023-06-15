OMG face.
Angry cursing face.
Mind blown.
Those three emojis encapsulated the final 15 or so minutes of the seventh inning Wednesday night as Oelwein walked off a 9-8 victory against Charles City to snap a seven-game losing streak and salvage a split with the Comets.
Heck, make all three emojis the mind blown face — and add a few more, as well, for a program that reached seven victories for the first time since 2019.
“It’s joy,” Brock Steinlage said of his emotions when the winning run crossed. “We just won the game. It’s nice to break a losing streak … that’s a tough place to be.
“Feels good to come out on top, especially after a long day. Long day.”
Oelwein (7-11) lost the first game, 17-11, and came into Game 2’s bottom of the seventh with a deadlocked score — more on that later — and one objective: Win.
Husky senior Carter Jeanes drew a five-pitch walk from Brennan Schmidt. Terick Pryor’s sacrifice bunt flew into the air and somehow got to the ground between a charging Rylan Peters and Schmidt as it dribbled to the left side of the mound, and put Jeanes at second.
With no outs, Morgan called for Ethan DeTemmerman in place of designated hitter Nevin Berry.
DeTemmerman also dropped his bat head, and the sacrifice bunt flew into the air off the lefthander’s bat. With Peters covering third to prevent Jeanes from advancing past that base, the ball landed past a sprawling Schmidt on the third-base side.
The pitcher recovered in time to make a throw to first — except the throw went wide.
Arms raised in triumph, Jeanes trotted home as the dugout went berserk and spilled onto the field.
“I’ve been doing that all year. I knew it was going to go down,” DeTemmerman said of his bunt. “I knew I’d get it down — that’s about the only thing I can do.
“I know I can bunt. Confidence. I’m good at that.”
Berry: “Confidence or bunting?”
DeTemmerman: “Both.”
What did those still around after five-plus hours just witness?
“We took a dub,” DeTemmerman grinned.
The emojis began in the bottom of the sixth as the host turned a 6-5 deficit into an 8-6 lead. Chris Rocha was hit, Steinlage walked, and Kale Horkheimer singled to load the bases.
Ray Gearhart coaxed a first-pitch ball, then broke a daylong slump with a three-run double for an 8-6 lead. A baserunning mishap, strikeout and flyout end the threat, but the host had breathing room and three outs to get.
Steinlage, who was on in relief for his fourth inning, walked Schmidt to start the frame.
Oelwein’s senior induced a groundout that moved Schmidt over, then a flyout for the second out. Charles City’s Lincoln Joslin walked to bring Carter Cajthaml to the plate.
With an 0-1 count, stuff turned sideways for Oelwein.
Cajthaml singled to center, and Garet Kiel launched the ball back toward the plate as Charles City’s coaches held up Schmdt at third.
Kiel’s throw was a bit unexpected by his teammates and flew all the way to the backstop. Schmidt came home, and Rocha attempted to throw Schmidt out — except Rocha’s throw was high and headed to the mound as Schmidt crossed.
Seeing the overthrow, Joslin raced home and slid in safely for an 8-8 score as Oelwein’s coaching staff and dugout let out a collective groan.
Noted DeTemmerman: “From ‘We don’t got it’ to ‘we won.’”
“It was a rollercoaster,” Steinlage said. “We obviously came out of the inning with a low … we had to get the momentum going back toward us. We did just that.”
Steinlage picked up the victory, throwing 65 pitches in four frames. He allowed five hits and walked two, but struck out four and gave up just one earned run.
“Threw strikes,” Berry said of Steinlage. “Some would call it a snapdragon.”
“The snapdragon,” DeTemmerman repeated. “The warrior pumped strikes.”
Horkheimer went 3 for 4 with two runs in the victory while Pryor went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Steinlage walked four times and scored two runs and Gearhart drove in four. Jeanes went 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs.
“It was a little bit of luck, but I guess you have to be lucky sometimes,” Steinlage said.
The opener saw the Huskies close within 8-7, give up six runs, close within 14-10 and fall behind by seven (17-10).
Oelwein ended the day with 21 hits (21 for 57, a .368 average) and 15 RBI. Pryor went 6 for 7 with four RBI, Berry went 4 for 7 and Gearhart drove in four.
Steinlage walked four times, and went 2 for 4 with a double and triple. Jeanes walked three times.
“It shows some resiliency to come back (after it was tied up),” Morgan said of Game 2. “That’s not easy to do, especially when you’ve been fighting it the last handful of games. Proud of our guys for finding a way to get it done.”