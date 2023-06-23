What. A. Night.
Kale Horkheimer’s single scored a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Oelwein a 6-5 victory and complete an 8-4, 6-5 sweep of Waukon on Thursday at Veteran’s Sports Complex.
Horkheimer’s RBI helped the Huskies (9-16) claim a comeback in each contest; Oelwein trailed the nightcap, 4-1 before scoring two in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth to keep the game going.
“We found ourselves down in a couple innings, need to score to keep the game going, and found a way to manufacture runs,” head coach Colin Morgan said of both games. “We took some of our best and most focused at-bats in spots that we really needed it. We played exceptional defense, and our pitchers competed in both games to give us a chance. Really proud of the effort that we gave in a long night of baseball.”
In the opener, the Huskies scored six in the sixth for a turnaround victory.
Parker Sperfslage pitched the final three innings for the win; he struck out one and worked around four walks allowed. Carter Jeanes went seven innings to start; he struck out four.
Terick Pryor won the opener, going 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Sperfslage pitched the final 1/3 of an inning, balancing a walk with a strikeout.
Brady Burkhart (2 for 3), Ray Gearhart (2 for 4, two RBI) and Horkheimer (2 for 4) each had two hits in the second game. Pryor was hit by pitches four times; he went 3 for 4 with two RBI in Game 1. Horkheimer (2 for 3) and Jeanes (2 for 3) had two hits in Game 1.
Oelwein softball 8, South Winneshiek 1
The Huskies scored multiple runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to knock off the Warriors on Thursday at Veteran’s Sports Complex.
Joslynn Melchert went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and a steal while Aspen Weir went 2 for 4. Top of the order hitters Macy Westendorf and Grace Gearhart combined to drive in five runs and the last of the order (Alexa Berryman, Mallory Bratten and Zoey Reisner) each drove in a run.
Ella Schunk allowed just five baserunners and struck out three for Oelwein (10-13).