ARLINGTON — A balk.
A mistimed throw.
A missed tag.
A solid pitching performance from the opposition.
All of it, and then some, added up to a 3-2 loss to Clayton Ridge/Central Elkader during a Class 2A District 3 quarterfinal Monday at Starmont.
The Huskies (10-20) had a late opportunity; after closing within a run in the fifth, the No. 4 seed had two runners on with two outs. Carter Jeanes doubled, and Chris Rocha drew a walk. Kale Horkheimer’s sacrifice fly scored Brock Steinlage for the 3-2 deficit.
A grounder to third closed the threat.
Garet Kiel singled with one out in the sixth and stole second, but a flyout and fake pickoff that ran Kiel into the third out ended the threat.
Jeanes drew a two-out walk in the seventh, but a groundout ended the season.
“We had some opportunities,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “We gave them a few opportunities they didn’t earn. Baseball comes down to making teams earn their 90 feet. At times, we struggled to make them earn their 90 feet.”
The WarEagles (6-23) turned to pitcher Caden Helle, and the senior responded with the performance they needed, scattering seven hits, two walks and a hit batter and striking out five. Helle (3-3, 1.56 earned-run average) hit 100 pitches on the nose.
Called on to pitch at the same location he’d won June 28, Terick Pryor cruised through the first inning on nine pitches, but found trouble in the second.
Ashton Thiese drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a Kylar Millard double. As Kurt Ross stepped into the box, Pryor was called for a balk. The movement advanced Thiese home and Millard to third for a 1-0 lead.
Pryor retired three consecutive batters to strand Millard, but the damage seemed to affect Oelwein.
“By definition, what Terick did was a balk,” Morgan said. “It’s not something you see called all the time, but by the rulebook, it is a balk.
“Spotting them that run early that they wouldn’t have gotten hurts, but it’s our job to score runs, too. We didn’t do enough of it today.”
A third-inning leadoff walk was also left on the basepaths after three consecutive outs, but the WarEagles extended their advantage in the fourth.
Ross drew a two-out walk, advanced on a bad pickoff and came in on Max Nuehring’s single. Nuehring moved over on a walk, then stole third.
On the play, Chris Rocha’s throw was wide of the mark. It allowed Nuehring to come home for a 3-0 score.
Pryor struck out Owen Ludovissy a couple pitches later to end the inning.
“They all kind of hurt equally,” Morgan said of the mistakes. “You’d like to see that, when runs are scored, the other team earns them, at least. Or we make them earn them, marginally.”
Brady Burkhart singled and moved to second on an error in the bottom of the third. He was sacrificed to third, and Ray Gearhart’s lineout to center followed. Pryor was hit by a pitch — his single-season record 21st — to put two runners on, and he stole second. But a groundout to end the inning followed.
Kale Horkheimer singled in Jeanes in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 score. It was one of three consecutive singles — Parker Sperfslage and Burkhart were the others — and left the bases loaded with one out.
A strikeout and flyout ended the threat.
Oelwein loses nine seniors from its best season since 2019 (21-12). Jeanes went 3 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored; Horkheimer went 1 for 2 with two RBI; Sperfslage went 1 for 3; Berry scored a run; and Rocha walked.
“We put on a battle throughout many games this year,” Rocha said. “Yes, our record being 10-20 may not say that, but we were a very competitive team. There have been games here and there where we might just not have put it together.”
Steinlage scored a run and stole a base, Jaxon Weber pinch-run for Sperfslage and Ben Maille provided energy and enthusiasm until the end.
“I wanted more out of the season then we got, but it wasn’t a bad season for us,” Jeanes said. “We beat our record from last year in about a week, so that is definitely an improvement. I wish the baseball team good luck next year and the years after. Oelwein was a great school to play for.”
Morgan was front and center as the Class of 2023 grew up.
“I don’t know the exact numbers, but this group has played a lot of baseball in the last three, four years,” Morgan said. “My guess is this class is up there in terms of total games played as a group, games started, for one grade.
“I’m really proud of them for sticking with it. Giving up your summers, especially the one after you graduate, it doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s appreciated.”