Carter

Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes helped lead the Huskies to a win Thursday.

 File photo

Oelwein’s boys picked up their second win of the year Thursday in Ackley, taking a 13-point halftime lead and holding on for a 53-46 victory. The girls, meanwhile, fell, 54-37.

Conall Sauser scored 23 and grabbed 13 rebounds, hitting 10 of 16 shots. Oelwein (2-1) made 14 steals, with Terick Pryor garnering three and Brady Burkhart, Garet Kiel, Carter Jeanes and Sauser claiming two apiece.

