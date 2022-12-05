Oelwein’s boys picked up their second win of the year Thursday in Ackley, taking a 13-point halftime lead and holding on for a 53-46 victory. The girls, meanwhile, fell, 54-37.
Conall Sauser scored 23 and grabbed 13 rebounds, hitting 10 of 16 shots. Oelwein (2-1) made 14 steals, with Terick Pryor garnering three and Brady Burkhart, Garet Kiel, Carter Jeanes and Sauser claiming two apiece.
In the girls game, Haydin Becker collected 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Mikenzie See scored 10 and added five points and Emma Smock accrued five points, eight rebounds, a block, and a steal.
Wapsie Valley splits doubleheader
The Warrior girls rallied to win in overtime while the boys fell after poor shooting Friday in Gladbrook.
Wapsie Valley (1-1) scored 23 second-half points and eight in overtime to best the Rebel girls, 50-46. Kate Risse scored 15 and Grace Mullihan added 11.
The boys (0-1) shot 26 percent from the field (10 for 38) in a 56-29 loss. Mason Harter scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls go 1-1 over weekend
The Cougars fell, 68-14, Friday at Dike-New Hartford but turned around to beat Janesville, 54-19, in Janesville. Sumner (2-1) shot 6 for 28 at Dike, getting six points from Saela Steege and six points, 15 rebounds, two steals and a block from Isabelle Elliott.
In Janesville, Steege scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds and Elliott added 15 points and 17 rebounds. .
Cougar boys fall twice over weekend
Sumner (1-2) lost at Dike, 67-50, Friday and at Janesville, 57-44. Against the Wolverines, Kallen Wilharm went for 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. In Janesville, Treyton Wurzer garnered nine points and nine rebounds.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls place seventh at Central duals
Jamie Jones went 4-1 with four pins at 155 pounds as the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls placed seventh at the Central Elkader Duals on Friday in Elkader.
The Cougars went 3-2 in dual matches, beating Postville, 39-24, in the placement match.
“Things seemed to be clicking a little better and the girls found themselves in better positions, finishing takedowns,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Once ahead in most matches, we were able to secure the win, which was not all happening the first couple weeks for us. We hope to keep this positive progression going and gain more confidence on the mat.”
Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut went 3-0 in actual matches wrestled. She had an 8-0 major decision and two pins.
Wapsie’s Mae Wedemeier went 2-1 with a 17-10 win and a pin while Sumner’s Ella Pitz went 2-1 with two pins in actual matches wrestled.
Oelwein boys fall against Waverly
Austin Espe rolled a 402 series but the Huskies lost, 2,609-2,407, against the Go-Hawks on Friday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Ashton Seeders rolled a 330 series for Oelwein (1-1).
Kelly Donat rolled a 205 series for the girls (0-2), who have averaged 844.5 across three rollers in two matches.