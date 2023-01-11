Oelwein’s girls led by six after eight minutes, but scored just 14 points during the next 16 minutes and fell, 62-39, at Grundy Center on Tuesday. No statistics were available as of press time for the Huskies (7-3).
In boys’ basketball, the Spartans beat the Huskies, 70-43. Oelwein (5-4) trailed by just six, 31-25 at halftime, but Grundy Center scored 25 in the third to pull away for good. No statistics were available as of press time for the Huskies.
New Hampton boys 2,319, Oelwein 2,313
The Huskies (2-4) fell by six pins on Tuesday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton. No scores were available by press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg splits in Forest City
The Cougar boys won, 2542-2,504, on Tuesday as Travis Smith rolled a 393 and Hunter Jurgensen rolled a 378 at Super Bowl in Forest City. Maya Collazo rolled a 361 as the girls lost, 2,046-1,990.
Sumner- Fredericksburg’s Meyer returns to mat
A broken jaw, broken hand, and fractured skull.
Three months later, Trace Meyer claimed a 15-second pin against South Winneshiek on Tuesday in Calmar.
Meyer’s pin at 126 was just one of four wins the Cougars earned in a triangular against the Warriors and Crestwood.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Meyer said. “Being out there on the mat getting ready to compete is a whole new feeling compared to sitting on the bench. I felt so ready to go out there and I took care of business early.”
Kyle Kuhlmann (195) and Ethan Hunt (285) earned forfeits against South Winneshiek (63-18, Warriors). Kuhlmann pinned the Cadets’ Cody Kerian in 2 minutes, 45 seconds in the 73-6 loss.
Wapsie Valley splits triangular in Gilbertville
The Warriors beat New London, 60-24, and fell to host Don Bosco, 55-18, on Tuesday in Gilbertville.
Dallas Tisue (132) went 2-0 with a pin and 2-1 decision against Don Bosco’s Ty Christensen. Cannon Joerger (182) went 2-0 with a pin and 3-2 decision against Don Bosco’s Landon Fernandez.
Dawson Schmit (126) and Derek Hilsenbeck (195) each went 2-0 with a pin and forfeit.