MacyWestendorf

Macy Westendorf and Oelwein saw a five-game road win streak snapped Tuesday in Grundy Center.

 File photo

Oelwein’s girls led by six after eight minutes, but scored just 14 points during the next 16 minutes and fell, 62-39, at Grundy Center on Tuesday. No statistics were available as of press time for the Huskies (7-3).

In boys’ basketball, the Spartans beat the Huskies, 70-43. Oelwein (5-4) trailed by just six, 31-25 at halftime, but Grundy Center scored 25 in the third to pull away for good. No statistics were available as of press time for the Huskies.

