Oelwein Booster Club’s January athletes of the month were Alexa Berryman for girls basketball and Christian Stoler for wrestling.
Berryman is involved in golf, softball, cross country, track, DECA, choir, musical, freshman class president, math tutoring at the middle school.
“Alexa has stepped up her play the last few weeks,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “She continues to work hard and has started to shoot the fall at a higher level. She has always defended well and is continuing to do so but without fouling, allowing her to play more minutes.
“She has really taken strides in rebounding and boxing out her opponent the last few weeks. (During a January game) she had five rebounds against a team she was giving up quite a few inches.”
Berryman almost doubled her rebound average during the month of January going from just under two rebounds a game to almost four a game.
“Alexa is one of the first to always volunteer to help out at our youth events we have going on,” Yessak said. “Things from helping coach our 1-3 grades, working concessions at tournaments or helping take the gate. She also continues to increase her leadership qualities by making great choices and helping teammates or classmates that need it.”
Stoler is involved in football, wrestling, track, baseball, BPA, choir, and national honor society.
“Christian won the (North Iowa Cedar League) conference tournament in the 285 bracket,” head coach Dalton Lape said. “He beat Union’s (Gabe Hanson) in overtime and is the first Oelwein wrestler to win a conference championship in the NICL.”
Stoler closed his season at 30-5 in the sectional tournament.
“He works hard every day and has gotten better from the first meet until now,” Lape said. “He is a positive role model that athletes look up to.”