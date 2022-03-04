The Oelwein Booster Club recently released its athletes of the month for November and December.
The December athletes of the month were Lauren Hamilton and Leighton Patterson, both of the Huskies’ wrestling program.
“Leighton has shown tremendous leadership skills within the wrestling room,” head coach Dalton Lape said. “He is always the first person picking guys up and encouraging them to keep working hard. Leighton also brings a positive attitude every day.”
Patterson went 28-10 this season.
“I can count on him giving maximum effort in everything that we do and being a great example to the younger athletes,” Lape said.
Hamilton went 7-6 this season.
“Lauren has shown leadership skills by leading by example. She is always willing to help the younger girls as well,” Lape said. “I can count on her to come to practice and give maximum effort every day and has been a good role model for the younger girls in our program.
“She also sings the national anthem at all our home wrestling events.”
November’s athletes of the month were Christian Stoler and Molly Trumblee.
Stoler recently signed to play football at NAIA Grand View University and was named first team All-District and played in the River Battle Bowl (Iowa-Nebraska All-Star game).
Trumblee led the team in digs, was named North Iowa Cedar League All Conference honorable mention and signed to play at Grand View University.
“She has a positive attitude, great work ethic, and does whatever needed to help the team,” head coach Lee Andersen Said. “She encourages her teammates and is the best defensive player on the team.”