Eleven pins.
Two spare pickups.
Extension of a 10th frame to three rolls.
That’s all that kept Oelwein’s boys from opening the season with a dual-meet victory against Forest City on Tuesday at Viper Lanes. However, head coach Christopher DeBack and his charges took much good away from the 2,574-2,563 loss.
“This is a very good start off for only having three practices,” junior Austin Espe said. “We still performed pretty well.”
DeBack noted the Huskies were blown out by 309 pins against the Indians and led, 864-798, after the first game.
“We’ve already improved so much,” DeBack said. “I thought the boys fought really hard. We bowled really well the first game, and we were up but floundered a little through the second game. I’m proud of the way they zoned in and pulled through in the baker games.”
Forest City pulled ahead, 1,714-1,687 after the second game. Its top-5 score was 926.
The Indian top five individual game scorers were Gage Juhl (421), Jorden Trunkhill (405), Jacob Newby (323), Chase Sorenson (291), and Jackson Clouse (274).
Meanwhile, Oelwein’s top quintet dropped 41 pins from the first game. The team missed several spares across the two games, with 11 second-frame zeroes that could have at least added one pin or more to a score.
The Huskies’ top five bowlers after the individual games were Espe (440), Sebastian Abernathy (331), Ashton Seeders (321), Austin Schoultz (320) and Tyrone Armstead (275). Noah Gross scored a 241.
“We have some work to do on spares, of course,” Espe said. “That’s usual. Otherwise, I think we did pretty good today.”
Added DeBack, “That second game, we missed a lot of spares. That’s what killed us. But we picked it up through the baker games and that’s what kept us competitive, kept us in it.”
Oelwein also some spares during the baker games, which was a combination of that sextet and Caden Penhollow.
The Huskies started the baker games trailing by 27 but led the grouping by four pins (714-707) going into the fifth game.
The host even led late until Forest City exploded in the final two frames to take it, 162-153, and clinch the overall victory.
“In the baker games, if we pick up an extra spare or two, we win,” DeBack said. “In the regular game, if any of our top five guys bowled an extra spare, we win.
“The ultimate goal is to go to state, and this helps us prepare for that. What I care about is that we improve each and every meet and we bowl our best at substate to reach state as a team.”
The girls were without sophomore Selah Hadley, and three of the five others made their sport debut. Freshman Katie Buchtela rolled a 223 two-game score to lead the way, while senior Shalymar Evens rolled a 219. Junior Olivia Armstead (182), Kelly Donat (87) and Rayven Borucki (78) rounded out the scorers.
“I think we did pretty good considering for a lot of us, this is our first time bowling this style,” Buchtela said. “Some of us didn’t know how to bowl until a couple weeks ago. But we’re improving.”
Oelwein ended with a 1,157 total.
“We missed (Hadley) because she would have been a helpful score and been in the baker lineup,” DeBack said. “For the girls … it’s about improvement.
“All I care about is we get better each meet, that we score more pins each meet.”