A lead for 16 minutes. A 20-point fourth quarter. A one-and-done playoff performance.
The Huskies fell, 58-53, Monday at Denver’s Cyclone Center during the 2A District 8 quarterfinal. Oelwein (8-14) led by five (15-10) after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime, but allowed up 35 second-half points.
Clayton Liddle scored 16, Eli Ricketts netted 13 and Talan LaFrentz chipped in 12 for the Cyclones (10-13). Statistics were not available for the Huskies as of press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Forest City 65
Sumner used a 23-point third quarter to widen the gap in a close game and went point-for-point as the Indians and Cougars combined for 48 points in the fourth of the Class 2A District 7 quarterfinal.
Statistics were not available for Sumner as of press time. The Cougars (9-13) play at Lake Mills at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
North Fayette Valley 65, Waukon 56, OT
Senior Kaleb White sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 53 and send it into overtime, and NFV (15-7) scored 12 in the extra session to advance past the Class 2A District 7 quarterfinal.
White hit two 3s and scored 10. Cael Reichter scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Andre Fuentes added 14 points, three assists and two steals. Blake Reichter contributed eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
The TigerHawks play at Osage at 7 p.m. on Thursday.