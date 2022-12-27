The 2020-21 Oelwein basketball season began simple, with a 4-3 record pre-Christmas during Nick Schauf’s last season.
“I did not know that off the top of my head,” said head coach Michael Mohlis, who was an assistant on Schauf’s staff.
He remembers vividly what happened after 2020 turned to 2021: fifteen consecutive losses that turned a potential double digit win year into what became a current three-year, single-digit win sub.-500 record streak.
The coach chuckled when the numbers were rehashed.
In Mohlis’ second season, the Huskies are 4-3 at the break. They have a win against Waukon for the first time since 2019 on the resume and eye the 2018-19 mark of 12 wins as both a goal and future benchmark. If nothing else, the program has collected nine wins total since the 18-19 campaign and hopes to reach at least that number with 13 games remaining before the postseason.
Does history repeat itself? Mohlis and his players say no.
“I really like where we are at,” the coach said. “I think the team is getting better each day. Being 4-3 sounds a lot better than 3-4; over .500 at Christmas at the varsity level is great to see.”
Where they are is, by the numbers, somewhat where they should be.
Scoring 53.6 points per game, with a point differential of less than a basket per contest (minus-1.4 ppg). A perfect record (4-0) against sub.-500 teams. A slim, three-point loss in a road North Iowa Cedar League East game.
“I’ve liked how well the team has played together,” senior Carter Jeanes said. “Even in some tough games, we found a way to come out on top.”
The wing was an everyday starter two years ago when the bottom fell out, with classmates Carson Cox and Brock Steinlage seeing time in more than half the games as sophomores. Steinlage has started five games, Cox four, and the trio that stuck with Mohlis is Oelwein’s backbone.
“We have multiple threats on the perimeter and a threat in the paint so it can be tough to guard any of us, and we’ve used that to our advantage,” Jeanes said. “I like where we are sitting right now and can’t wait to see how we look after the break.”
He’s averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists as the secondary playmaker behind sophomore Conall Sauser. The 6-foot, 3-inch post averages a 14.4 point, 11.7 rebound double-double, and 2.3 steals per contest. Sauser has already eclipsed his 10-game freshman total of 90 points and 50 rebounds and is the fulcrum of the offense.
Jeanes, shooting guard Garet Kiel (9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds) and classmate Ethan DeTemmerman (8.6 points) have emerged as the offensive production behind Sauser.
Oelwein has also utilized its athleticism to snag nearly 12 steals a game, with Sauser (2.3), Kiel (2.2) and Terick Pryor (2.0) all at or above two per contest.
“We’ve done our best to find ways to win,” Kiel said of the team’s two wins by five points or fewer. “As we’ve played together more we have started to figure out how to play better together and make it easier to win.”
The schedule gets invariably tougher, with six of eight conference games, five games against teams in the statewide top 100 (Oelwein is 211, 55th in Class 2A) and four road games to begin January.
“We work on the things we struggle at and work to keep the things we’re good at as strengths every day,” Mohlis said. “We try to knock those boxes off every day. I think our guys have a good head on their shoulders with believing in that and trusting in that.”
He credits his multi-sport athlete core as bringing it all together in different ways.
“I like the culture we’re building. I think it’s coming around. I think we’re improving daily and more guys are improving consistently,” the coach said. “It’s just the team. The guys, they like to show up every day and get better.”
“It’s part of the process.”