More court time.
More victories.
Oelwein’s boys played full sets against Columbus Catholic on Thursday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo and came away with a 6-3 North Iowa Cedar League victory.
The Huskies (2-3, 1-1 NICL) won four of six singles matches and two doubles matches.
“A great full match team win for the Husky boys today,” head coach Terry Rex emailed. “The boys were super excited to get this big win and have a lot of confidence going into next week’s match with a tough (Aplington-Parkersburg) squad.”
Playing full sets for the first time, Nos. 3-6 singles players Austin Schoultz (6-1, 6-2), Kale Berinobis (6-3, 6-0), Nevin Berry (6-0, 6-0) and Cooper Reisner (6-1, 6-1) each won in sweeps.
Schoultz played at No. 3 for the first time. No 1 singles Parker Sperfslage was elevated from No. 3 and fell, 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 Westin Woodson lost, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).
“Parker Sperfslage stepped into the No. 1 seed after demonstrating to be our most consistent practice player and he battled all the way,” Rex said. “Westin Woodson had a battle at 2, but just couldn’t finish off some big opportunities.”
In doubles play, Berinobis and Schoultz moved to 2-2 with a 6-0, 6-4 victory. At No. 3, Berry and Reisner won, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles (Sperfslage/Woodson) was taken to a tiebreaker and fell, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2, 12-10 in what Rex called a “tough fought” tiebreaker.
“They know it could have just as easily gone their way,” he added.
Golf
Oelwein boys adds another triangular win
One stroke.
Brandon Tournier outdueled Clayton Liddle.
Ethan Anderson outshot Creyton Buhr.
Oelwein stayed undefeated during a NICL triangular at Denver, shooting a 172 to top the Cyclones by one stroke and AGWSR (178) by six.
Tournier was medalist with a 40, one stroke ahead of Anderson, Liddle and Denver’s Conner Wurzer, who all shot 41. Tournier triple-bogeyed the par-4 No. 3, but then birded the par-5 No. 6 as part of his rebound during the final six holes.
Anderson double-bogeyed his final hole to fall one off his teammate.
Oelwein’s third scorer was No. 6 golfer Maddox Pattison, who birdied the par-3 No. 7 and shot a career-best 45. Carter Jeanes and Owen Gieselman both shot 46s for the Huskies (6-0, 5-0 NICL). Trevor Kane shot a 47.
The girls lost their first match, carding a 209 to place second in the triangular at Denver. Oelwein (8-1, 4-1 NICL) had the medalist in senior Emma Smock, who shot a 48 and won on a cardback playoff with Denver’s Madeline Hildebrandt.
Hannah Patrick shot a 52, Jaylynn Craun shot a 54 and Zoey Reisner, a 55 to round out the scoring. Selah Hadley (58) and Alexa Berryman (59) also broke 60.
West Central opens season with losses at Turkey Valley
Abby Squires’ first foray into high school golf ended with medalist honors Thursday in Jackson Junction.
The West Central senior posted a 53 to lead the field as the Trojans topped the Blue Devils, 249-264. Faith Steinbronn shot a 66, GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard shot a 71 and Maria Streiff shot a 74. Maranda Prickett broke 80, shooting a 79.
The boys fell, 187-216. Brandon Cushion carded a 47 and Brooks Ingels carded a 51. Isaac George shot a 55, while Evan Streittmatter and Jed Tyler both shot a 56.
Wapsie Valley hits course twice in 48 hours
The Warrior girls played South Hills Golf Course two consecutive days, registering their first team score of the season with Thursday’s 256 to place second between Hudson and East Marshall. Anna Curley was second with a 52, one behind Hudson’s Blaiklee Schatz. Madyson Richards was third at 55. Addisyn McElhose (72) and Norah Oldfather (77) rounded out the team scoring.
A day earlier, Curley shot a 46 and Richards shot a 66 in a triangular against Columbus Catholic and Denver. Wapsie didn’t have a team score Wednesday.
The boys carded a 201 Thursday to place third behind Hudson and East Marshall and a 414 on Wednesday during an 18-hole round to place behind Denver and Columbus Catholic.
Tucker Ladeburg shot a 46 Thursday and a 99 Wednesday to pace Wapsie Valley.
Sumner-Fred girls second at Grundy Center
The Cougars shot a 194 to split with Grundy (185) and Dike-New Hartford (201) on Thursday. Chloe Bolte, Zoey Rhea and Spartan Avery Dirks tied for runner-up with a 45. Emma Koester was eighth with a 51 and Isabel Christensen tied for 10th with a 53. Ava Schult shot a 63.
Sumner’s boys shot a 204. Jaymison Howard’s 49 was 13th.