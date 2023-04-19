Hayden Tripp couldn’t believe his eyes.
It almost cost him, too.
Union Community anchor Mason Mullen tripped with roughly 50 meters remaining during the sprint medley relay. It enabled Oelwein’s Tripp, running behind him and resigned to second place for his team, an opportunity to swoop in and start the Huskies’ day off with a win (1 minute, 40.62 seconds). Oelwein won another relay and was top-5 in four others and scored 105 points to place second at its home relay Tuesday.
“Really wild finish,” Tripp said. “Part of me feels like I could have gotten close if he didn’t fall, but some of me think I wouldn’t have caught him if he didn’t. Lucky for me, he fell — but I did almost trip over him.”
Tripp took the last-leg lead around the 200-meter mark, scooting past Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Trey Nederhoff as the field cut in during the 400 leg. Mullen garnered the lead around the 250-meter mark.
“I think a little bit because I cut in closer, but most of it was me telling myself, ‘Just get out and run. Gut it. Go,’ Tripp said of taking the lead.
“It’s not our best time, but a win is a win and it puts points on the board. I think we’re still tweaking it.”
The 3,200 relay crew of Jacob Sullivan, Benjamin Driscoll, Ray Gearhart and Conall Sauser grabbed another win (8:47.31). They won by more than 18 seconds.
Sauser won two individual distance races, as well. He won the 800 in 2:04.76, 0.22 ahead of runner-up Nederhoff.
Sauser won the 1,600 (4:44.25) by nearly four seconds.
Garet Kiel was Oelwein’s other individual victory. He won the 110 high hurdles by a shoulder lean against Union Community’s Logan Rosauer (15.36-15.38).
“I got him out of the blocks and then I saw (Rosauer),” Kiel said. “As soon as that second hurdle hit, I saw him right there and I kinda of picked it up more, I thought.
“It became ‘See who wants it more.’ When I came over the last hurdle, it was everything I had.
“That shoulder, ha. It was the biggest lean I’ve done in my track career.”
Kiel also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to fourth place. Oelwein threw in two newcomers, which made Kiel apprehensive at first.
“My only goal for us there was to finish. We had two rookies that never ran shuttle hurdle in high school,” Kiel said of Mathew Bratten and Ethan DeTemmerman as part of the team. “Ethan took a year off last year and didn’t run hurdles his freshman year. Matt, I don’t know if he’s ever run hurdles. He just jumped in this week.
“He was worried about falling, and I told him, ‘Just get to me.’ I just wanted to run it. I didn’t care what time or place we had.”
The 400 and 800 relays placed third, and the distance medley was fifth.
Ray Gearhart was second in the 3,200 and third in the 800 while Bratten (discus), Gabriel Driscoll (3,200) and Jacob Sullivan (1,600) all snared bronze.
“Yeah, a lot of good performances,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “Last week, we went down to Benton Community, and that was an eye-opening event. I think now — we’ve only got three and a half weeks, three weeks from Thursday is the state qualifier. It’s coming up fast.
“We just keep plugging away and progressing and getting better as the season goes.”
Sieck leads West Central’s effort on track
Charlie Sieck won the 3,200 by 23 seconds (10:01) and was second to Sauser by four in the 1,600 to help the Blue Devils score 34 points and place seventh. He anchored the distance medley relay to fourth, moving up from seventh during his leg.
Jadyn Rouse placed third in the high jump and Daryon Allwood was top-5 in the discus (fourth) and shot put (fifth).
Cougars fifth with 54 points
Nederhoff anchored the distance medley relay and was second in the 800, and Tatum Nuss was second in the 400 (53.31) by just 0.11 seconds.
Kade Mitchell was third in the 200 (24.29) by 0.08 and the 1,600 relay was third.