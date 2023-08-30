Conall Sauser spent a half-second looking behind him as he neared the finish line.
Oelwein’s junior and No. 1 runner saw Wapsie Valley’s Aidan Shannon push into a last-gasp kick, and pushed himself.
Sauser crossed a half-second before Shannon. Sauser clocked 16 minutes, 44.01 seconds to win gold at the Oelwein Invitational, with Shannon in at 16:44.51.
“It was a fun race,” Sauser said. “Individually, it was awesome. Not many times in cross-country do you get to run with the same guy for all three miles, but me and Shannon were with each other the whole way up until the end.”
Added Shannon, who immersed himself in distance running last winter and began his first cross-country season Tuesday: “I felt pretty good the whole way, besides the end. I started to die. But it was a good first race; I was happy with it.”
Their continued friendly distance rivalry that began during the 2023 track season highlighted area teams’ effort during the boy’s race at Tuesday’s annual Oelwein Invitational at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The Huskies placed three within the top 20, but were fifth (131 points) as a team with a top-five back end in 48th and 53rd, respectively. Center Point-Urbana (69) won, with Waterloo West (95) second, Denver (102) third and Decorah (117) fourth.
“It wasn’t our best, but it’s the first meet of the season,” Benjamin Driscoll said. “Lots of room to improve, maybe, but there is lots of time.”
Driscoll (17:53.67) was 12th and Caleb Schunk (18:11.04) was 17th. Gabe Driscoll (19:51.69) was 51st, 48th for team scoring, while Keshaun Williams (20:03.71) was 57th, 53rd for team scoring. Landon Dowd (21:24.29; 76 individual/72 team scoring) and Konner Barat-Klimesh (21:29.62; 78/74) rounded out the top seven.
“As a team, I think we did good,” Sauser said. “There are obviously some things we can improve on, but it’s the first race of the season. We’ll be getting back at it soon, getting some first-place team finishes soon.”
Wapsie Valley placed 14th (345 points), with Aiden Brady (21:30.86; 79/75) and Finn Schaefer (21:33.20; 80/76) coming in in the top 80. Marshall Weepie (23:44.46; 99/94) and Robert Lee (27:50.98; 108/101) rounded out the team scoring.
“We needed a meet to see where we are at. I thought we competed well and got the first meet jitters out of the way,” head coach Justin Davie said. “Several runners ran their first meet, and that is always a neat thing to see. I think we left the meet motivated to keep getting better and they all learned a bit about themselves.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed 10th (263 points), while Starmont-West Central (332) was 12th and North Fayette Valley (361) was 15th.
Tate Rochford placed 41st (39th team scoring) in 19:18.34 to lead the Cougars, while Sam Eagan (19:35.99; 48/44) was also in the top 50.
“Even though four of the seven are new to the sport or freshmen, the boy’s team was able to pull together as a team and push each other on the course and turn in some good first meet times and get us in the top 10 teams,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Hopefully as the season goes along, the boys can continue to climb the ladder of not only higher team status, but also find individual success as well.”
Ian Otdoerfer (19:57.15) led the StarDevils, placing 56th/52nd.
“Our boys’ team had nine runners out of the 15 that ran their first high school 5k race,” head coach Charlie Gruman said. “They definitely went out competing at a high level.”
North Fayette Valley had a good pack size, with its top four placing 65th through 71 in team scoring. Peyton Elliot (20:46.04) was 69th/65th in team scoring.
“The boys seemed to be a little lost in the crowd with the sheer number of runners and talent there,” head coach Jon Kullen said. “As their confidence grows, the times will improve and a few of the boys will find themselves competing with the best at the end of the season.”