Conall Sauser earned his first prep victory, Oelwein claimed five medalists and the Huskies won the North Fayette Valley Invitational with 25 points Thursday in West Union.

It was Oelwein’s second year with the NFV Invite team title. The pack time this year was 1 minute, 25.8 seconds.

