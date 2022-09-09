Conall Sauser earned his first prep victory, Oelwein claimed five medalists and the Huskies won the North Fayette Valley Invitational with 25 points Thursday in West Union.
It was Oelwein’s second year with the NFV Invite team title. The pack time this year was 1 minute, 25.8 seconds.
“We don’t take this lightly — to win a meet is an accomplishment that doesn’t happen on a regular basis,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “All the boys were medalists.”
Sauser clocked a 17:24.56, 7.79 seconds ahead of MFL MarMac’s Jacob Schellhorn. Ray Gearhart was third (17:53.94), with Benjamin Driscoll (5, 18:15.78), Caleb Schunk (9, 18:33.99) and Jacob Sullivan (11, 18:50.29) followed.
Gabe Driscoll (16, 19:19.37) and Keshaun Williams (43, 22:12.14) closed the top 7.
“NFV is a difficult course — many hills and turns to navigate,” coach Gearhart said. “The kids ran great.”
The host TigerHawks were fourth with 102 points. Lukas McGowan was 13th (18:59.72) and Micah Zurbriggen (17, 19:22.26) placed top 20. Jesup was third with 91 points. Nathan Pint (18:53.02) was 11th, three seconds behind Sullivan.
In the girls race, Oelwein was fifth with 107 points. Rachel Rulapaugh placed ninth in 23:15.85. Libby Gearhart (24:46.1) placed 18th.
“We need to continue the effort, and get better mentally and physically,” coach Gearhart said. “We also need to stay healthy. We are looking forward to a large meet Tuesday at Starmont.”
NFV beat Jesup by two points (64-66). Jesup’s Clare Wright (20:52.57) and Mackenzie Wilson (20:56.52) went 2-3 while Braelyn Meyer (6, 21:54.88) and Hope Zurbriggen (10, 23:20.91) were in the top 10. Ava Bilden was one place and two seconds (23:22.99) behind Zurbriggen.
Justine Cowley was 14th in 24:05.18.
Oelwein drops both games of triangular
The Huskies fell to .500 with a 21-9, 21-9 loss to Solon and 21-16, 21-17 loss to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday in Vinton. Oelwein (9-9) lost two matches in a row for just the second time this season.
Joslynn Melchert collected 13 assists, five digs, three kills and two aces across the triangular. Natalie Crandall added 11 digs, three kills, an ace, and a block.
Zoey Reisner chipped in five kills and Emma Smock had four.