Numbers jumped as the live scoring updated.
First, it was 49-52. Then 55-58. Then 62-65. And finally, 63-66.
While the numbers changed, the result never wavered.
Oelwein’s boys’ cross-country team won its first state qualifying meet in school history, placing four of its scoring quintet in the top 10 and pulling out a three-point win over Denver on Thursday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“To be district champions, we didn’t accomplish that last year,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “It’s cool being the champion of the district meet.
“It takes all five guys, all seven guys … kudos to all seven of them, to the program. It just keeps getting better this year and we’re elated to be going back to state. Two years in a row is quite an accomplishment.”
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura snuck two runners into the top five and all five scorers in the top 25 to place third with 69 points.
As parents and others scrolled screens for the live-time scoring, the Husky group high-fived each other as if Thursday were a normal meet — one of a handful they’ve emerged triumphant at.
Satisfied now?
“I think we kind of are,” sophomore Conall Sauser began before senior Jacob Sullivan interrupted: “We’re not satisfied until we win — win state.”
“Guess the job’s not done,” Sauser added. “Famous words of Kobe Bryant.”
The late NBA superstar’s actual quote: “What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished.”
Sauser spent much of the race running with Starmont-West Central senior Charlie Sieck, as has been custom in most races this season. Sieck again broke away from Sauser around the 2.5-mile mark to win the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 44.25 seconds.
Sauser was 17 seconds behind, then the counting began.
GHV’s Connor Hammitt and Zach Flatebo crossed between Anamosa’s Shea Keister, then Denver’s Neal Pinter barely beat Oelwein’s Jacob Sullivan (17:19.55-17:19.7) for sixth.
Husky Benjamin Driscoll was eighth (17:22.77), nipping Anamosa’s Seth Countryman (17:22.77-17:22.92).
“A runner doesn’t give up until it’s over,” Driscoll said of the tight sprint to the line.
Oelwein’s Ray Gearhart was 10th (17:27.58) for four of five scorers in, then the Cyclones put their 2-3 runners across in 11th and 12th. GHV’s third runner was 16th and Denver’s Talan LaFrentz was 17th.
The Cyclones’ Trevor Baas was 20th to give them five across.
Oelwein freshman Gabe Driscoll stumbled and fell during the race but made his way back to place 36th (18:32.3 seconds). It was enough to help hold off Denver.
“Me falling was a surprise,” the younger Driscoll said.
“He made a nice comeback,” coach Gearhart said. “The first time I saw him, he was pretty far back. He just kept moving up … He got up, and to his credit, he ran a heck of a race to get into our five position.”
Caleb Schunk was 45th and Keshaun Williams was 72nd.
Oelwein placed fourth via tiebreaker at the 2021 state meet.
“We’ve put in the work,” Schunk said. “As much work as any other team, really. We’re prepared to go give it our all.”
Added Sauser, “We still have a couple things to work on before state. Some more tapering to do to get times down. Then we go to state and perform, try to win.”