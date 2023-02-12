Carter Jeanes weaved into the passing lane and grabbed the ball.
Oelwein had control.
A few seconds later, Jeanes’ team set up for an inbounds play on offense. Eight seconds into the play, the senior guard rose and slicked his wrist.
The 3-point attempt went through the basket.
Half a minute later, Jeanes rose again from beyond the arc.
Again, the ball swished.
New Hampton called a timeout, with Jeanes and his teammates bounding off the floor with an unbreakable lead en route to a 64-50 victory Friday night.
Jeanes scored six during a 37-second spurt late in the third quarter as the Huskies (8-13) turned a tie game (34-all) into a 42-34 lead.
It was 44-38 after 24 minutes and extended to 52-38 in the fourth before settling in.
“Everybody was hitting their shots,” Jeanes said of the brief stretch where he went 2 for 2 and Conall Sauser dropped in a putback. “We went on a little run in the third, and they never really caught up from there. We all just kinda got good looks and kept it up.
“We just wanted to get stops on defense, to lead into our offense. It’s what we did, and it worked out for us.”
The host ended a five-game losing streak and claimed just its third win in a month. Oelwein led 17-9 after eight minutes but the Chickasaws (8-13) closed within 25-24 at the half. Head coach Michael Mohlis noted the second quarter was a “lull,” but the Huskies played a consistent second half.
“It’s about doing things right, little by little,” Mohlis said. “Making the right plays at the right times, rebounding and defending consistently.
“I think we were gritty and tough tonight, too. And that was a huge piece of it. We did a good job of fighting back.”
Jeanes drained four 3s on the night and scored 18 points.
“He hit some big shots tonight, absolutely,” Mohlis said. “Right as we needed a shot. It brought the crowd back into it, got our defense back into it.”
Sauser scored 14 and Terick Pryor netted 13, with seven in the second half.
“I think it was defense. We were just aggressive,” Ethan DeTemmerman said of the second-half mentality. “Every time (New Hampton) caught the ball, they didn’t have much time. Somebody was there every time they had the ball.”
Oelwein plays at Denver tonight to open the playoffs. The Huskies beat the Cyclones, 85-73, on Jan. 12 in Oelwein.
“It’s a game we’ve already seen,” Mohlis said. “They’ve grown throughout the last couple weeks. They’re playing better basketball, but so are we.”