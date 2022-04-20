If everyone is here, might as well celebrate.
Oelwein’s boys track team held its invitational Tuesday amidst cloudy, cold weather which has served as the norm for the first three weeks of the spring season.
The Huskies also feted their eight seniors, honoring Logan Cockerham, Cole Hamilton, Ian Paul, Carter Reising, Brody Rogers, Andrew Rownd, Brenna Sauser and Christian Stoler.
Two — Sauser and Stoler — scored a solid percentage of Oelwein’s 80 points, good enough for fourth place.
“I am very pleased with the effort of our athletes last night,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “It was great to have our boys run at home and continue to show improvement from last week to this week.”
Stoler placed third in the discus (135 feet, 6.5 inches) and fifth in the shot put (42-1).
“I felt I had several positives with a PR in discus,” Stoler said. “I’m still having trouble getting close to my PR in shot. I feel like I have a lot more in the tank and it isn’t correlating to my actual throws.”
Sauser won the 3,200-meter run (9 minutes, 51.92 seconds) and helped the 3,200 relay place second.
“I knew I was the guy to beat in the 3,200 and really wanted to make anyone that was trying to stick with me question it the entire time,” Sauser said. “It was a grind the first few laps but then I just got into a dark-spot mentally and got into a flow state. I wish I would have dropped more of a kick but that’s improvable.
“Jacob (Sullivan) did well on the first leg of our 3,200 and I was able to take us into first on the second leg,” Sauser said. “Conall (Sauser) maintained position during the third leg and Caleb (Schunk) did a great job holding on during the anchor.”
Sophomore Garet Kiel snagged 20 points with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.9) and 400 hurdles (56.66). he also led the shuttle hurdle relay to a runner-up finish in 1:06.89. Carter Jeanes, who anchored that relay, placed third in the 400 (1:00.75).
“I am very happy that I could get first in two of my events and I am also very proud of myself as I am only a sophomore competing with upper classmen,” Kiel said. “I am planning on improving my running ability even more.”
Conall Sauser won the 1,600 (4:45.81) and was runner-up in the 800 by 0.15 seconds (2:10.28).
“During the 1,600 Conall did a great job pushing the pace whilst maintaining control throughout the race,” Brennan said of his younger brother. “I think that all the distance guys did an excellent job pushing themselves and finding the next level today.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was sixth with 41 points, two behind South Winneshiek. West Central was ninth with 12 points, one ahead of Kee, while Starmont claimed its eight points from Keegan McTaggart’s third-place high jump (5-8) and a fifth-place sprint medley relay.
“We were very thankful and appreciative that Oelwein hosted and postponed the meet one day to allow our kids to compete,” S-F assistant coach Jacob Coyle said. “Our team is loaded with young talent and everyone is working hard to get better each time out. We hope to continue to compete well in the upcoming weeks as the season is moving quickly.”
The Cougars won the distance medley relay in 3:56.58, one second ahead of Waukon. Trey Nederhoff anchored, with Kade Mitchell, Grant Trainor and Austin Langreck ahead of him.
“I feel like we all performed very well, and it took all of us together to win it,” Nederhoff said. “Although I feel like this relay is a very strong and has a bright future.”
Langreck anchored the 3,200 to third, anchored the 1,600 and was fifth in the 800.
“I think our relays did good for it being the second meet of the year,” he said. “Our d med did great finishing strong and getting the win with a good time. Our 3,200 should have been a lot better. We were hoping for a little bit of a better time but it’s the first time we ran it and there is always room for improvement.”
Mitchell came off the distance medley win and had to go back to the high jump, where he previously rocketed into the top four with a clearance of 5-8. Mitchell missed out on 5-10 and finished in second.
“After that my legs were kind of shot when I was going for 5-10,” he said. “If I had the chance to do it before the d med, I could’ve had a lot better of a chance at getting it.”
Klay Seehase was runner-up in the discus (136-10.5).
West Central’s Charlie Sieck was fourth in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and anchored the distance medley relay to fifth. Logan Wescott was fifth in the 200.