The Oelwein boys were ranked fourth in Class 2A in the latest IATC rankings.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls were 14th and North Fayette Valley’s girls were ranked 17th.
Individually, Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck was ranked No. 2 and Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was ranked No. 7. Ray Gearhart was ranked 21st.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor was ranked fourth on the girl’s side in 2A, and Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis is 30th in 1A.
