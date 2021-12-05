The Huskies boys and girls lost to Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday at Viper Lanes. The Go-Hawks won the boys dual, 2,642-2,439.
Austin Espe rolled a 368 and Austin Schoultz rolled a 326 to lead the home team. Caden Penhollow (305) also broke 300 for the series.
WSR’s girls won, 2,389-1,431,. Shalymar Evens’ 242 series led Oelwein, with Olivia Armstead (210) also breaking 200 for a series.
S-F boys, girls fall to 0-2
The Cougars boys lost, 2,880-1,930, while the girls fell, 2,327-1,774, on Friday in Charles City. No statistics were available as of press time.
NFV bowls against Tripoli
The TigerHawks rolled at Tripoli on Friday. No results were available as of press time.