Oelwein’s boys and girls both played shorthanded Monday on the road. The boys fell, 7-2, at Osage and the girls fell, 9-0, at Independence.
The boys (1-2) forfeited two matches because only five people made the trip.
Seniors Nevin Berry (6-0, 5-7, 10-8) and Parker Sperfslage (6-4, 4-6, 10-2) both won in third-set tiebreakers. Sperfslage and Westin Woodson fell, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8, in doubles.
“While it’s nice to be competitive, there are no moral victories here and we need to get stronger mentally and believe that we can win close matches,” head coach Terry Rex said. “We need to continue to look for our opportunities to be aggressive at the net, as most of the time when we are it works in our favor.”
The girls (0-3) had just two on hand. Head coach Josh Schunk noted previously he would play the two freshmen sparingly as they developed, but the team was missing two others.
Kendra Rechkemmer lost, 8-3. Mackenzie Palmer lost, 8-0. The duo lost, 8-0.