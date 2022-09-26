It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite.
However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Ethan Boyle, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior placed top-30 in a pair of meets, finishing 14th at Denver and 29th at Grundy Center.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont-West Central: The West Central senior won the Waukon Invitational by 45 seconds.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior placed top-2 in a pair of meets, finishing runner-up at Denver by three seconds and winning at Grundy Center by 16 seconds.
Ava VanDaele, Wapsie Valley: The junior placed top-20 in a pair of meets, finishing eighth at Denver, and 17th at Grundy Center.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies won a meet and placed second during a two-meet week.
Oelwein was second at the Anamosa Invitational on Saturday. Conall Sauser (fourth) and Ray Gearhart (sixth) were in the top 10, with Jacob Sullivan (13) and Benjamin Driscoll (19) in the top 20.
The Huskies won the Denver Invitational with 22 points and placed its scoring quintet all in the top 10. Sauser, Gearhart and Driscoll went 1-2-3.
Oelwein girls: The Huskies closed a two-meet week with an Independence Invitational win Saturday. Libby Gearhart (fifth), Rachel Rulapaugh (eighth) and Alexa Berryman (ninth) all placed in the top 10. Jenna Bahe was 11th and Emma Driscoll 12th.
Football
Brandon Cushion, WC: The senior ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 54 and a score during a 52-32 loss.
Ethan DeTemmerman, Oel: The junior accumulated 46 yards on offense via the pass (34), run (10) and a catch (two) and collected 3.5 tackles and 95 yards in kickoff returns during a 49-0 loss.
Brok Grober, WV: The senior made 5.5 tackles, with one for loss, and recovered two fumbles during a 33-0 win.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior completed 12 passes for 256 yards and two scores.
Hunter Kane, WV: The senior ran for 46 yards and a score and made 4.5 tackles.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior ran for 98 yards and two scores and caught four passes for 38. He also made 4.5 tackles, intercepted a pass and kicked three extra-points.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior caught two passes for 39 yards and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score during a 48-14 loss.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The junior completed eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and ran for 30 during a 19-6 loss.
Volleyball
Reagan Barnes, WV: The junior accumulated 10 kills, six digs, five block assists and two solo blocks as the Warriors went 3-0 during the week.
Morgan Block, S-F: The junior accumulated 34 digs, 22 kills, five aces, a solo block and a block assist as the Cougars went 5-1 during the week.
Natalie Crandall, Oel: The junior accumulated 20 digs, 13 kills, three blocks assists and two aces as the Huskies went 1-1 during the week.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior accumulated 18 kills, eight digs, three block assists and a solo block.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior accumulated 97 kills, 38 digs, five aces, four block assists and a solo block.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior accumulated 34 digs, 27 kills, two aces and two block assists.
Zoey Reisner, Oel: The senior accumulated 22 kills, 20 digs, seven block assists and three aces.
Payten Seehase, S-F: The senior accumulated 49 assists, 26 digs, 19 kills, seven aces, three block assists and a solo block.