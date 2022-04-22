Nice weather. Check.
A relatively quick round. Check.
Two scores under 40. Check.
Consistency across the board was the only thing lacking for Oelwein’s boys golf team Thursday during its North Iowa Cedar League dual against Aplington-Parkersburg at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
The Falcons won,
163-180, led by Will Steege’s medalist-claiming 37. A birdie on the par-4 No. 9 put Steege ahead of
Oelwein’s Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier, who both carded a 38.
“Brandon and Ethan played really well,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “That was exciting. A-P is good, they have a good program. Still have some growing to do. We had some guys struggle a little bit, for them.”
Anderson and Tournier played together in a group, Anderson opened his round with two bogeys but “had a turning point” on the Par-4 No. 1. However, it started off strange.
“On No. 1, I hooked the drive into the eight fairway,” Anderson said. “But I put a hybrid (shot) five feet (from the cup) for a birdie. That really turned around my round.”
He added another birdie on the par-5 No. 5 and parred three other holes.
Tournier parred every hole except No. 5, where he dropped a double bogey.
“On five, I didn’t make the smartest choice and I ended up getting a double, which threw off my round,” Tournier said.
He also missed a handful of birdie putts, and considered that a mixed bag.
“Those birdies could have helped me win, but putts are going to fall or not fall,” he said. “I had a good putting day, but they just weren’t falling. It was a positive, though — if they fall, I shoot very well.”
Owen Gieselman shot a 50 while Trevor Kane posted a 54 to round out the scoring.
A pair of A-P counterparts joined the Husky girls for a round. Oelwein shot a 229, 14 strokes off head coach Cole Thomas’ goal of 215. Madeline McShane shot a 54,
Hannah Patrick carded a 56 and Emma Smock put up a 58.
Alexa Berryman rounded out the scoring with a 61.
“I think a lot of the girls know what they struggled with and what they need to work on in the next few days here,” Thomas said. “We don’t have a meet again until Thursday, so we have a lot of time off to work on things.”
The back half of the lineup, Oelwein’s five through eight golfers, posted their best numbers of the truncated season. Thomas called that “a step in the right direction.”
Oelwein faces Wapsie Valley next Thursday at Big Rock Country Club and hosts Union and Starmont on Friday at Hickory Grove.