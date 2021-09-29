Oelwein’s boys were seventh and North Fayette Valley’s girls were 12th as Oelwein, NFV, Starmont-West Central and Wapsie Valley ran at the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday at the Jesup Golf Course.
Oelwein scored 163 points and lost a sixth-runner tiebreaker to Center Point-Urbana. NFV scored 316 points and won a sixth-runner tiebreaker with Kee.
Starmont’s boys were 13th (311), the TigerHawk boys placed 14 (346) and the Warriors placed 28 (752).
On the girls side, Starmont was 15th (331), Wapsie Valley placed 18 (397) and Oelwein placed 22 (637).
Charlie Sieck (sixth, 17 minutes, 13.14 seconds), Brennan Sauser (seventh, 17:18.10), Caleb Zurbriggen (42, 18:35.98) and Ryan Schares (101, 19:40.55) were the top runners for Starmont, Oelwein, NFV and Wapsie, respectively.
Oelwein’s Ray Gearhart placed ninth in 17:31.35.
Wapsie’s Ava VanDaele (22, 21:12.34), Starmont’s Makenzie Plagman (40, 22:29.31), NFV’s Braelyn Meyer (46, 22:51.63) and Oelwein’s Merissa Rogers (120, 26:07.49) led their respective teams.