ARLINGTON — Once the layups went in, things settled down — inside and outside.
Oelwein never lost the handle during its 64-33 season-opening win at Starmont, but players admitted things felt both too fast and sluggish during the first 16 minutes of play before the Huskies settled in and scored 50 points in the final 24 minutes.
“It’s just getting used to playing with everyone,” said junior guard Ethan DeTemmerman. “We play with each other at practice, but it’s not the same as a real game.”
Oelwein led from its first basket 20 seconds in, and the game was tied just twice, at 0-0 and 2-2. The Huskies, however, missed several layups in the first quarter and for a duration of the opening half.
Oelwein was 6 for 18 from inside the paint in the first half, then 10 for 14 in the second half.
“We played fast, not in control,” junior Terick Pryor said. “Shot shots we shouldn’t have. In the second half, we definitely came together and played with energy.”
Added DeTemmerman, “I think the first half, we were really slow. Didn’t really know what was going on, like, not ready.”
Oelwein also missed 12 3-pointers in the first half, then sank 5 of 11 in the second half.
The Stars knotted the game at 2 roughly 10 seconds after Garet Kiel’s opening layup, then Carter Jeanes’ basket kicked off a six-point run. The visitors led, 14-8, after the first stanza, and meandered through a second frame where the two squads combined for just 21 points.
“A lot better second half. Energy, effort was there,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “The first half, the effort was there. The energy was kind of there, but we missed so many layups it deadened us.”
“Second half, our guys came to life. That’s the team I’ve seen that we can be.”
A pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the third helped Oelwein push ahead, 41-18, on a Pryor layup. Later, DeTemmerman sank three 3s on four attempts in a span of one minute to move their lead from 43-20 to 52-22.
DeTemmerman’s layup at the 5-minute mark of the fourth set the running clock on, and the margin reached 40 points on Conall Sauser’s layup.
“Ethan got hot for a minute in the second half by just playing,” Mohlis said. “When he just plays, he does great things.”
DeTemmerman scored 16, while Jeanes dropped in 12 and Kiel collected 11. Pryor netted nine and Sauser added eight. Starmont’s Kyle Sherman netted 15.
“The second half was full of energy,” DeTemmerman said.