Austin Schoultz bested Kaleb Penner, 10-7, as Oelwein’s only victory in an 8-1 loss to Independence on Tuesday during a wind-fraught match.
Schoultz played at No. 3 singles and combined with Kale Berinobis at No. 2 doubles.
During the pro-set match, Westin Woodson (No. 2) and Parker Sperfslage (No. 4) both fell, 10-8.
At No. 1 doubles, Colton Roete and Woodson lost, 11-10 (7-2), in a tiebreaker.
Independence girls 8, Oelwein 1
No statistics were available as of press time for the Huskies’ season opener Tuesday in Independence.
Golf
Starmont splits with Springville
Jacob Goedken, Jase Tommasin and Garett Waterhouse all carded a 46 to tie for medalist honors as the Stars topped Springville, 185-213, Tuesday at Backbone Golf & Country Club.
Isaac Meade rounded out the scoring with a 47 as Starmont picked up its first win of the season.
The Springville girls won by four strokes, 240-244, despite Starmont’s Sydney Baumgartner’s 52 for medalist honors. Mariah Burington shot a 60, Bralie Chettinger shot a 65 and Billie Jo Schlueter shot a 67.
Soccer
Dike-New Hartford girls 10, NFV 0
The Wolverines dropped the TigerHawks to 0-4 in the inaugural campaign with four goals in the first half and six in the second Tuesday in Dike for a mercy-rule victory.
Track
Oelwein boys pick up two golds, Wapsie snags one at Jesup
Oelwein opened its track season Tuesday in Jesup by placing fifth with 61 points. Wapsie Valley picked up 41 points to place ninth.
Host Jesup placed second with 114 points.
The Huskies claimed two gold medals. Senior Brennan Sauser won the 3,200-meter run (a personal-best 10 minutes, 15.07 seconds) and sophomore Garet Kiel won the 400 hurdles (a PR of 56.81).
Kiel also placed third in the 100 hurdles while Conall Sauser was second in the 1,600 with a PR time of 4:49.64. The 3,200 relay and distance medley relay placed third while Benjamin Driscoll was fourth in the 3,200 and the shuttle hurdle relay.
Wapsie won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.32, its second shuttle hurdle win in two meets. The team was Dawson Schmit, Holten
Robinson, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer. Meyer was second in the 110 hurdles and the 1,600, 3,200 and sprint medley relays were all fourth.
Starmont scored five points to place 12th. The 800 relay placed fourth.
S-F’s Mitchell, NFV’s Burrow win gold in Cresco
North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg participated in the Crestwood boys meet Tuesday in Cresco and each picked up several top-4 medals.
NFV’s Ayden Burrow won the 110 hurdles (17.21) and Sumner’s Kade Mitchell won the high jump (5 feet, six inches).
The Cougar distance medley relay also won in a time of 3:55.56; Mitchell ran as a leg of that relay.
Other Cougar top-4 performances included bronze medals for Ethan Boyle (3,200), Trey Nederhoff (1,600), the shuttle hurdle relay and the sprint medley relay.
Klay Seehase was fourth in the discus and the Sumner 400, 800 and 1,600 relays placed fourth as well.
The TigerHawks earned runner-up in the 200 dash (Ayden Turner), 400 hurdles (Caden Kerr), and discus (Blake Reichter). NFV was also runner-up in the shuttle hurdle relay and 1,600 relay.
The 400, 800 and 3,200 relays placed third, with the sprint medley and distance medley were fourth.
Kerr (110 hurdles), Reichter (shot put) and Turner (long jump) placed fourth.
S-F’s Ziegler, NFV’s Kleppe, Meyer snag golds in Waukon
North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg participated in the Waukon girls meet Tuesday in Waukon and each picked up several top-4 medals.
The Cougars earned three first-place finishes. The 800 relay (2:00.17) and sprint medley relay (2:03.20) won while Willow Ziegler added a victory in the 200 (30.21). Ziegler also placed third in the 100 and 400, and led a top-4 sweep in the 200. Ava Bernhard, Morgan Block and Brielle Volker went 2-3-4.
Bernhard was fourth in the 100 and high jump, as well.
Isabelle Elliott was runner-up in the discus, as was the distance medley relay. Sumner grabbed bronzes in the 800 (Hillary Trainor) and the shuttle hurdle relay, 400 relay and 1,600 relay.
The TigerHawks earned a gold behind Olivia Kleppe’s discus throw (84 feet) and Braelyn Meyer’s 3,000 (11:53.2). Kleppe was third in the shot put and the distance medley relay took bronze.
Mady Ney was third in the high jump and Justine Cowley led a 2-3 long jump placement. Nicole Jacobsen was third.