FORT DODGE — Perspective is important.
In the moment, it wasn’t necessarily there for seven Oelwein runners.
Expectations within the group were high, higher than the ‘just happy to be here’ vibe the team gave off both before and after it placed fourth at the 2021 2A state meet. The runners wanted an improvement upon that standing, based on success they’d accumulated this year.
Most of them were shocked, if not downright upset, when the 2022 2A race ended at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in John F. Kennedy Park on Friday afternoon and the Huskies placed fifth with 138 points.
Oelwein was 11 back of Waukon.
Sophomore Conall Sauser yelled just one word. Teammates trudged out of the finish area, a mix of exhaustion and frustration.
Perspective came from the program’s head coach, an Oelwein alum who went through the runs and has shepherded this group as expectations quickly rose from three seasons ago when now- alum Brennan Sauser and senior Ray Gearhart qualified for state as individuals.
“To finish fifth in the state is an accomplishment that is easy to quantify, however qualitatively these boys have demonstrated confidence, determination, dedication and support for each other since Day 1,” Gearhart said. “These boys have done it the right way — just old-fashioned hard work. They don’t look for shortcuts and wouldn’t accept any if they were available. As a coach this is what you dream of.”
Conall placed 11th in 16 minutes, 45.28 seconds. He ran 5:06.94 in the first mile, 5:34.95 in the second and 6:03.39 in the final 1.06 miles. He improved his 2021 time by more than a minute and rocketed from 63rd to medalist.
Senior Jacob Sullivan jumped nearly 60 spots, placing 23rd in 17:12.28 this season. His first mile 5:19.66 was 28th in the field, and he moved up mile by mile
“It wasn’t the result we had hoped or worked for (as a team), but in retrospect we had an amazing season,” Sullivan messaged.
Classmate Ray Gearhart finished 29th in 17:17.64.
“This was the final race for Ray and Jacob,” coach Gearhart noted. “They have been outstanding runners, outstanding teammates and outstanding young men.”
Benjamin Driscoll closed in 36th by 0.29 seconds (17:24.56-17:24.85), rocketing up from 54th after the first mile (5:28.43). He placed 83rd last season and cut 45 seconds off last year’s state meet.
Caleb Schunk placed 85th in 18:20.4, two minutes and 52 spots better than 2021. Freshman Gabe Driscoll was 88th in 18:23.47 in his first state meet, improving from 108th after the opening mile to 99th and then into the top 90.
Classmate Keshaun Williams was 128th in 20:06.73.
The Huskies won six meets, including the school’s first conference and district (state qualifying meet) championships.
“Any time your accomplishments haven’t been done before, speaks to the team’s dedication,” coach Gearhart said. “They have represented our school and community with the utmost respect. I often hear from opposing coaches how respectful and grateful our runners act at races. These boys really care about each other and support each other through ebbs and flows of the season.”