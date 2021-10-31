FORT DODGE — Ranked 11th.
Seventh was the goal, at least.
Fourth?
When one senior struggled, relatively, and another lost his shoe?
Fourth?
“Wait, we got fourth as a team? I’m in disbelief,” senior Jacob Sullivan said Saturday, holding onto his shoe after the finish. “That’s insane. It’s great.”
Sullivan had his shoe taken off around the mile-mark of the 3.1-mile race. He placed 82nd overall in 18 minutes 11.11 seconds, 0.25 seconds ahead of teammate Benjamin Driscoll.
They placed 55 and 56 for team scoring purposes and Oelwein scored 171 points during the Class 2A boys race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.
The Huskies tied with Des Moines Christian but placed fourth on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Driscoll’s team placement was 26 spots ahead of DMC’s Jaden Sisler.
“They showed a lot of courage today, all seven of them,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “To finish fourth, we beat several teams we hadn’t beat all year, obviously. It’s hard to describe in a short interview about how proud I am of their efforts today. They did phenomenal.”
Added junior Ray Gearhart, “Last year, we didn’t have a team at state. This year we got fourth. It shows what hard work can do.”
“It’s the best race to have your best race as a team.”
The younger Gearhart placed 12th overall in 16:53.22, accruing nine team points. He was named All-State as a top-15 medalist.
“That was the most nervous I’ve ever been in a race,” he said. “Usually, I don’t like to get our very fast but I knew at this race I had to. I just tried to sit at 15th place or somewhere around there and keep trying to build up that last mile and a half.”
Senior Brennan Sauser placed 27th (17:18.73), 16th for team scoring. Younger brother and freshman Conall placed 63rd (17:58.43), 41st for team scoring.
“It was definitely not my best race,” the elder Sauser said. “Team-wise, we had a good race today.”
Senior Andrew Rownd recorded his best time of the season by 16 seconds (18:08.65) and was a second off a personal-best time.
“Do or do not. There is no try,” Rownd said, echoing Yoda. “It was a lot of mental toughness.”
Noted coach Gearhart, “Andrew Rownd ran the best race of his career at a state meet. Out of nowhere, he had another gear.”
Caleb Schunk placed 138th, 105 for team scoring, in 20:23.07 as the seventh runner.
“Fourth place isn’t something we even thought was possible, honestly,” the coach added. “To get fourth place in the state after two years of begging kids to go out (for the sport) is quite a leap.”