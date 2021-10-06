The Oelwein boys squared off against 10 ranked opponents Tuesday in Manchester and came away seventh with 172 points. Oelwein topped Center Point-Urbana for the first time during the 21 team meet and was three points off sixth-place Maquoketa Valley.
“Our boys ran great,” head coach Jason Gearhart wrote in an email. “It was an extremely competitive meet with 10 boys teams currently ranked. To finish seventh place as a team is excellent.”
Ray Gearhart placed eighth (16 minutes, 44 seconds) for the Class 2A 13th-ranked Huskies while Brennan Sauser placed 11th (16:58). Jacob Sullivan (40), Conall Sauser (45) and Ben Driscoll (68) rounded out the team score.
Andrew Rownd (78) and Caleb Schunk (108) closed the top seven.
“This was a great tune-up to prepare for our conference and district races,” coach Gearhart said. “Caleb Schunk and Lane Rechkemmer ran their personal bests, as did Ayden James and Leo Dettbarn.”
Starmont placed 11th with 303 points, one ahead of Anamosa.
Charlie Sieck (16:45) was ninth, followed by Henry Hayes (29), Ian Otdoerfer (61), Lane German (87) and Braydon Wedo (117) for the team score. Kyle Sherman (129) was the sixth runner.
North Fayette Valley was 13th with 330 points.
Caleb Zurbriggen (30th) paced the TigerHawks, who are still without the Crooker brothers as they deal with injury. Lukas McGowan (55), Ben Miller (72), Dillon Spargrove (74) and Leo Phan (99) rounded out the team scoring.
In the girls race, Starmont placed 10th with 251 points. Makenzie Plagman (21:32) led the Stars and area runners, while Anita Vaske (36) and Mya Vaske (38) were in the top 40. Morgan Thomas (62) and Natalie Hamlett (82) closed the scoring quintet.
NFV placed 12th with 396 points. Lexi Steffens (53), Ava Bolden (58) and Addison Chapman (61) all were in the top 65 while Mady Ney (110) and Keana Frank (114) rounded out the top five.
Oelwein placed 18th with 503 points. Jillian Prouty placed 90th and Merissa Rogers was 98th.
Volleyball
Sumner-Fredericksburg heading to NICL semifinal quad
The Cougars went 2-0 at home Tuesday to reach the top bracket of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament and will have a chance to win the tournament title. Sumner-Fredericksburg (29-5) will play two matches Thursday and have the chance to place anywhere from first through fourth.
The Cougars beat Hudson, 25-12, 25-10, and Grundy Center, 25-11, 25-16, to advance. Morgan Brandt paved the way with 20 digs, 17 assists, 15 kills, seven aces and 1.5 blocks.
Isabelle Elliot accumulated 23 kills, seven digs and two assists and Payten Seehase chipped in 15 assists, 14 digs and a kill. Alivia Lange contributed 13 digs, 10 assists and four aces.
Wapsie Valley hosted a quad in Fairbank and went 1-1. The Warriors (19-10) swept AGWSR, 25-9, 25-13, and lost to Denver in three sets, 22-25, 25-15, 15-10.
Lydia Imbrogno posted 15 kills, 15 digs, two blocks, two assists and an ace. Becca Platte added 12 kills, 11 digs, two assists and a block and Hannah Knight acquired 16 digs, six kills, three assists, an ace and half a block.
Oelwein (1-21) fell, 25-12, 25-8, at South Hardin and 25-14, 25-13 to Aplington-Parkersburg in Eldora. Natalie Crandall led the way with five digs, four kills, an ace and half a block. Zoey Reisner had four kills, four digs and an ace. Payton Arndt placed six digs, an ace
and a kill and Falynn Buehler added eight assists, a kill and an ace.
The NICL will play out every placement Thursday. Matches begin at 5 p.m. After each semifinal is played, the losers will face off, followed by the winners.
Wapsie Valley is in the fifth-eighth-place pod in La Porte City and plays host Union in the first match. Oelwein is in the 13th-16th pod at Hudson. The Huskies play BCLUW in the second match.
North Fayette Valley sweeps Turkey Valley
The TigerHawks added another Upper Iowa Conference sweep to their slate with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win Tuesday in Jackson Junction. No statistics were available as of press time for NFV (14-13, 6-0).
Springville sweeps Starmont
Second is the best they can play for after the Stars were swept by Tri-Rivers West leaders Springville, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, on Tuesday in Arlington.
No statistics were available as of press time for Starmont (13-8, 5-1) who is a game ahead of both Edgewood-Colesburg and North Linn.
Starmont beat North Linn and closes the regular season at Edgewood-Colesburg on Thursday.