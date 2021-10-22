DIKE — Five hundred miles in the making.
If not many, many more.
Oelwein’s boys cross-country team earned its first state-meet invitation since 1999 by placing second at the Dike-New Hartford state qualifying meet at Fox Ridge Golf Course with 80 points.
The Huskies were seven points behind champion Waukon and 26 ahead of Jesup. Head coach Jason Gearhart hugged almost all of his seven varsity runners soon after the group saw the results.
“I told those guys yesterday and today ‘You guys have probably run 500 miles since last summer. I need a few more, and you last half-mile to be really good today,’” Gearhart grinned. “And they did a really good last half-mile. They did a really good 3.1 miles. They definitely deserve to go.
“They beat five ranked teams. That’s pretty incredible.”
The No. 15-ranked Huskies qualified for state for the first time since last century (1999). It qualified in 1980 and 1991 as well under
legendary coach Dick Arndt.
“This is a cool way for us to represent the community and the school,” Gearhart said. “It’s been a long time coming for Oelwein to go back to state.”
Junior Ray Gearhart (No. 16) placed fourth in 17 minutes, 1.31 seconds to lead the way. He and senior Brennan Sauser (No. 25, sixth, 17:12.65) started with the top pack at the gun and maintained that pace from step one.
“Last year when me and Ray made state, (coach) Gearhart said our goal was maybe to bring one more individual,” Sauser said. “Ray and I brought up bringing the team, kinda as a bit of a joke.
“But the more we talked about it, we realized it was a possibility. Now we’re here.”
Ray and Brennan have paced the club all season, with the younger Gearhart earning the top spot the past few meets.
“This is the meet you think about the whole season. This is the climax of it. And we succeeded at the one big meet,” Ray said. “It feels pretty great. I mean, we did just as much work as any other team and it ended with us going to state.”
Freshman Conall Sauser placed 14th in 17:29.42, a second and a half ahead of New Hampton’s PJ
Anderson. Junior Jacob Sullivan was 19th (17:52.5), closing a second ahead of Waukon’s Nate Keenan.
“I think we worked harder than everyone else here,” Conall said. “Honestly, what, we put in like 500 miles this summer?”
Added Sullivan, “It’s like my team won the Super Bowl.”
Sophomore Benjamin Driscoll (37, 18:21.13) and senior Andrew Rownd (40, 18:23.96) was sandwiched between a pair of Forest City runners, a second behind 39th place and a second ahead of 41st. Caleb Schunk was 75th in 20:13.92.
“I had some numbers in my head that we probably had to get to tonight and Jacob and Conall both eclipsed those numbers. They really ran well,” coach Gearhart said. “Ben Driscoll and Andrew Rownd competed well in the five and six spots.”
Three of the seven — Conall, Driscoll and Caleb Schunk — participated at district for the first time.
“We’ve been performing all year, so I wasn’t too worried,” Brennan Sauser. “I think everyone performed like they should.”
The girls placed 11 out of 12 teams and finished with 310 points. Jillian and Claire Prouty placed 57-58 (23:52.06-24:01.67), followed by Averie Rahe (64, 24:19.87), Merissa Rogers (70, 25:15.67), Jory Mortenson and Emmah Hoveland at 78-79 (26:13.86, 26:54.72).