MAYNARD — The walk was more of a trudge.
Oelwein headed toward the locker room at halftime, holding a comfortable advantage against West Central.
MAYNARD — The walk was more of a trudge.
Oelwein headed toward the locker room at halftime, holding a comfortable advantage against West Central.
Something still felt off to Michael Mohlis and his team.
So the Huskies came out and pushed the pedal and ended with a 65-26 victory Thursday night.
Oelwein (5-3) led, 32-16, at halftime, with a four-point outburst in a 10-second span off a Carter Jeanes layup and Carson Cox steal and layup near the break.
“We played, like you said, sluggish,” Cox noted. “We weren’t us.”
Added Jeanes, “We definitely started slow in the first half. I don’t know why.”
West Central (1-8) quelled its scoring drought, which was roughly four minutes, with Creighton Houge’s jumper a minute into the third. Oelwein ran off 11 points before the host scored again (43-19) and held the Blue Devils to 10 second-half points.
“We’re slow out of the gate; first half I didn’t really like it in terms of our energy,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “It was good effort, but it was, I felt, useless energy. West Central won the grittiness battle that first half, I felt. Offensive boards, rebounding, got the loose balls.
“Second half, we were a lot better at that. The guys really came to life in the third.”
Conall Sauser’s 3-pointer sank for a 49-19 lead just before the quarters turned from three to four, and it was effectively over from there.
Willem Child led the way with eight for the Blue Devils, and Brooks Ingels scored six. Brandon Cushion and Houge scored five apiece.
Cox scored eight of his 12 in the opening 16 minutes while Jeanes netted eight of his 11 in the opening half. Sauser scored 19 and Ethan DeTemmerman chipped in eight.
Cox added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jeanes contributed five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Sauser grabbed seven rebounds and Garet Kiel dropped five rebounds, four points, two assists and two blocks.
“We’re road warriors,” Jeanes said. “We have back-to-back games on the road in two days; we better get one of them. We just had to come out and play.”
Sports Editor
