ELDORA — The hills came alive with the sound of footsteps.
Oelwein’s boys cross-country team placed second at the North Iowa Cedar League conference meet Thursday at the Pine Lake Country Club, with junior Ray Gearhart and senior Brennan Sauser finishing second and third, respectively, on a hill-laden course everyone expressed moderate disdain about when all was said and done.
The Huskies scored 59 points, 17 behind Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck but 24 ahead of Jesup. Sumner-Fredericksburg was ninth (248) and Wapsie Valley was 14th (408).
“Second in a new conference our first time is pretty good,” Gearhart said. “Mentally, the hills sucked. But you just have to focus and get through them.
“It’s not just you who has to run up and down them — it’s your opponent also.”
Added Sauser, “We’re in the position we need to be for district.”
Gearhart (17 minutes, 52.8 seconds) was 16 seconds ahead of Sauser and 46 in back of race winner and Jesup senior Nolan Evans.
Oelwein went 2-3-14-17-23 as Connall Sauser, Jacob Sullivan and Benjamin Driscoll closed as the team’s 3-4-5 scorers. Driscoll closed well after senior Andrew Rownd dropped out with an injury, head coach Jason Gearhart noted.
“GCGR ran an outstanding race, but we were close with them,” coach Gearhart said. “It’s good to have high expectations — our goal was to come out and win conference, but I’m happy and proud with our performance.”
Ray and Brennan claimed spots on the NICL first team, given to the top 10, while Connall and Sullivan placed on the second team and Driscoll earned third.
“We have to have five runners run at a high level next Thursday,” Oelwein’s coach said. “I think we’ll be ready to go.”
S-F senior Cael Judisch placed 27th (19:33.4) to put himself on the third team and lead the Cougars.
“It means I’ve worked hard and I think things are starting to pay off,” he said. “This was definitely the hardest course we’ve seen, and I thought we ran pretty well.”
Ethan Boyle crept into the top 40 at 38th in 20:07.6.
Wapsie Valley’s Cole Bram (69, 22:00.1) and Dayne Bates (70, 22:00.3) led what head coach Justin Davie called a “MASH unit right now,” with Ryan Schares dropping out of the race and others not at top performance level or not running.
Hillary Trainor finished sixth (20:48.3) to lead the Cougar girls (fifth, 140) and claim a spot on the NICL first team.
“I did better than I thought I would,” Trainor said of the hilly course. “There were quite a lot of flat stretches, too, that I wasn’t expecting. It helped with recovery and there were definitely parts I thought I could speed up and use to my advantage.”
Teammates Lily Mayo (23rd) and Saela Steege (26th) earned All-NICL second team berths.
“The course looked tough when I was walking it, but those downhills powered me up the hills, too,” Mayo said. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought.”
Sophie Boehmler (41st) and Jana Meyer (46th) closed the team scoring with a quintet of top-50 runners.
Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis (13th, 21:57.6) and Ava VanDaele (15th) ran hip-to-hip from much of the five-kilometer course to earn All-NICL second team honors and lead the Warriors to seventh (205 points).
“We lean on each other and push each other,” Bellis said. “It was definitely a tough course but I think we did well as a team. And as individuals, too — we pushed ourselves to the max and that’s all we could ask for.”
Wapsie was without senior Sydnie Martin but had its top five all within the top 70.
“I think it went really well,” VanDaele said. “It was hard but we pushed through and had our teammates to help push us the whole time.”
Davie credited depth for the team’s performance.
“I thought we ran really well,” he said. “To finish where we did as a team is a testament to having some depth.”
All three schools begin preparation for next Thursday’s state qualifying meets.
Oelwein will run at the Class 2A Dike-New Hartford meet. Sumner-Fredericksburg will run at Mason City in the Class 1A Newman Catholic meet and Wapsie Valley will run at the Class 1A Clayton Ridge meet.