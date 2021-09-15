ARLINGTON — Bigger field. Better result, in the big picture.
Oelwein’s boys placed second to former Northeast Iowa Conference foe Waukon during Tuesday’s Starmont Invitational, scoring 59 points in the Class 2A/3A race. The Indians scored 52.
Host Starmont-West Central placed fifth with 120 points.
“The varsity boys did phenomenal,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. “Second place with this kind of competition is great. We’re better than we were last week, and we’ll be better next week as well. I can’t be any prouder of the kids’ effort.”
Ray Gearhart (17 minutes, 23.45 seconds) placed third and Brennan Sauser placed fourth (17:35.42) overall and 2-3 for 2A/3A scoring purposes. Conall Sauser (18:15.43) was ninth for 2A/3A, 10th overall, and Jacob Sullivan (18:29.83) was 15/19.
Benjamin Driscoll (19:25.96) was 30/44 to round out the team score.
“Ray and Brennan getting third and fourth is really impressive,” coach Gearhart said. “Conall and Jacob Sullivan also medaled and Ben Driscoll ran well as our fifth.”
West Central’s Charlie Sieck placed fifth overall (17:35.61) and fourth for 2A/3A. He was edged by Brennan Sauser by 0.19 seconds.
“It’s a lot better when you have competition,” Sieck said of the sprint end. “I like it more like that. If you’re just up there in front all the time and you don’t get challenged, you don’t get a better time.
“But I improved in this race, so I feel pretty good. I’m excited for next week.”
Starmont’s Henry Hayes (17:54.07) placed sixth in for 2A/3A, seventh overall. Lane German (18:43.34) was 21/26 while Ian Otdoerfer (20:07.55) was 44/67.
Connor Wittman (20:12.25) placed 45th/69th to round out the team scoring.
“We did well. We had a few injuries and few people not here, so we knew that would affect us,” head coach Charlie Gruman said of the boys and girls. “Overall, the kids who raced tonight did a nice job. We had a lot of season bests, and some PRs from veteran runners.”
The Stars girls placed eighth with 191 points. Oelwein’s girls were 11th with 296 points.
Starmont’s Makenzie Plagman (22:02.62) was 15th in the 2A/3A race and 27th overall. Mya Vaske (23:14.45, 31/ 47), Morgan Thomas (23:29.56, 37/53), Natalie Hamlett (24:57.99, 50/76) and Marissa Swales (25:44.71, 58/95) rounded out the team scoring.
“I think we did good. We’re all working really hard. … As the season has moved, we’re all dropping (time) pretty good,” Plagman said. “A lot of people had season bests, which is not a common occurrence at a home course.”
Oelwein was led by Jillian Prouty’s 25:04.41, good for 51st in 2A/3A and 79th overall. Hannah Patrick (24:42.25, 57/92), Merissa Rogers (25:51.38, 60/98), Claire Prouty (26:03.95, 61/100) and Averie Rahe (27:45.05, 67/108) rounded out the team scoring.
“A lot of our girls improved their times, I know that,” coach Gearhart said. “I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”
Gruman echoed that about his program.
“Big thing is the kids are improving versus other teams we’ve run against,” he said. “As long as we’re improving every time we go out there … the kids start seeing why we’re working so hard and say, ‘I want to do that extra 800’ or ‘I’m going to push from six miles to seven or seven to eight.’
“Those little things make a difference for them.”
Cougars top-3 in 1A races
Point total was were the same.
Total times were one second apart. Average time was the same.
Their sixth runners were, for scoring purposes, five spots apart.
It was the margin between Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls winning and placing second to Hudson after both teams scored 56 points.
The Cougars placed 3-8-9-14-22 for their top five, with Hillary Trainor (20:53.08) placing 12th overall and leading the S-F 1A field. Saela Steege (21:48.23, eighth in 1A, 21st), Lily Mato (22:00.41, ninth/25), Sophie Boemler (22:58.04, 14/44) and Lillian Sassmann (24:33.35, 22/70) rounded out the scoring.
Sixth runner Ava Schult clocked a 25:31.50 and placed 26th in 1A, 86th overall.
Sumner-Fredericksburg followed up its Sept. 7 team win at Clayton Ridge with Tuesday’s performance.
“The varsity girls especially have set big goals both individually and as a team,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “They are constantly working hard and pushing each other every day to not only improve physically but mentally as well. We are on the right track for hopefully even greater things yet to come.”
The Cougars boys also won at Clayton Ridge and scored 98 points Tuesday to place third. Cael Judisch (19:28.82) placed 12th in 1A and 46th overall while Ethan Boyle (19:34.62) was 13th in 1A and 48th overall.
Isaac Boehlmer (20:17.64, 22/71), Austin Langreck (20:23.71, 25/76) and Xavier Parra-Morales (20:27.46, 26/77) closed out the team scoring.
“We are running well right now from top to bottom and continually improving times from race to race,” Jones said. “It’s exciting to bring home a little hardware to reward them for all their hard work thus far this season.”
Wapsie Valley’s girls were fourth out of six teams with 84 points.
Ava VanDaele (21:09.3) was fourth in 1A and 13th overall, with Sydnie Martin (21:18.23, sixth/16) within nine seconds of her teammate.
Brylee Bellis (22:23.4, 11, 31), Hailey Eitzenhefer (25:40.42, 28/90) and Bianca Nelson (28:46.42 (35/114) rounded out the team scoring.
“We had three girls not run last night due to illness but with our numbers we were still able to get a team score,” head coach Justin Davie said. “Not only were we able to get a score but the girls stepped up and we ran great. We placed fourth in the 1A field and the teams that beat us are all ranked, and all the girls improved their time from the same meet last year.”
The boys scored 208 points and were 10th. Ryan Schares (19:17.24) placed 10th in the 1A field and 42nd overall.
He was followed by Cole Bram (21:05.93, 35/93), Daniel Platte (23:03.147, 53/130), Gunner Meyer (23:21.92, 54/132) and Dayne Bates (24:07.12, 56/138).
“We continue to get in better shape and the boys are learning the tactics of running a race,” Davie said. “Their hard work in practice is paying off. I was very pleased with their effort.”