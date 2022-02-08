One. Two. Three.
Family.
The cadence and call of Oelwein’s boys basketball team reverberated from center court at Sacred Heart Gymnasium seconds after the Huskies broke an 18-game skid with a 55-38 victory against West Central on Monday.
“Obviously it feels good,” senior forward Ethan Weber said. “We work hard a lot, to be honest and it just sucks when you come up short, you know?
“When we play together, we succeed, obviously.”
The home team led from the opening tip, but West Central (3-17) stayed relatively close throughout.
Senior forward Cole Hamilton hit a jumper in the paint for a 42-32 score with three minutes left in the game and the Huskies (2-18) sank 11 of 12 foul shots in the final 2:35 to push their margin.
Oelwein sank 22 for 34 from the line.
“We decided to start making layups and free throws” toward the end, Hamilton chuckled of the final two and a half minutes where Oelwein extended its lead from 10 (42-32) to 50-33, then 55-36.
“It feels good to win again. It’s been, what, 19 games maybe? You have to check that,” Hamilton said. “It’s been a while since we won.”
Hamilton scored 21 while frontcourt colleagues Conall Sauser added 11 and Weber chipped in a bucket.
“A lot of teams we play always have the height on us,” Weber said. “Finally, we have a game where we have the height, so we used it to our advantage.”
Oelwein led 6-5 after one quarter and pushed it to three as Hamilton and Sauser split foul shots. Nolan Cushion pulled the Blue Devils within 8-6 before layups from Garet Kiel and Weber for a six-point lead (12-6).
West Central later closed within 15-13 on a Brandon Cushion 3-pointer and a jumper form Logan Wescott. Oelwein led, 18-15, before it dropped in six points during a one-minute stretch. Sauser hit consecutive layups and Carter Jeanes sank a jumper.
West Central trailed 24-17 at halftime. Brooks Ingels’ 3 closed the gap to four points and later thinned it to 28-25 on a Wescott 3. The Blue Devils were held scoreless for two minutes as the Huskies pushed their
advantage to 10 off a run.
“Every possession we want to get it down low, whatever big guy is in,” Hamilton said. “Some sort of paint touch so we can open the offense up. Especially when we have a height advantage.”
Wescott scored 17 and Brandon Cushion added eight. Jeanes chipped in eight for the home team.
“The first time this season we play a game here and we took a ‘W,’” Weber said. “That’s a good streak to have.”
Crestwood girls beat Huskies
The Huskies (2-19) closed the regular season with a 58-26 loss to the Cadets at the high school. A 15-point third quarter was the home team’s best output during the contest. No statistics were available as of press time.