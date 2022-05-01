An interesting concept.
Oelwein head coach Derek Kuennen set up a quick photo for social media with freshmen Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier after Friday’s triangular at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Anderson was to hold his runner-up medal while Tournier pantomimed making a grab for it.
Anderson, Tournier and Union Community’s Joe Bistline and Jackson Slater all carded 42s Friday to tie for first place. After a scorecard shakeout, Slater earned medalist honors while Anderson claimed runner-up. Tournier was third and Bistline was fourth.
The pair seemed rueful, however, as the Huskies shot a 184 to split with Union (175) and Starmont (191) on an overcast, chilly day at their home course.
It was Oelwein’s worst score in eight days and second-worst score of the season. The Huskies (4-4) were coming off their second dual win, a 178 score.
“Today was really rough. I did not play well at all,” Tournier said. “The course played tough; I thought the greens were going to be slow … but they were definitely fast. Some of the pin locations were really tough.”
“It is what it is, but I could definitely play a lot better than I did. Especially at my home course.”
Added Anderson, “Just the wind … and the putts were not sinking. Just a tough day. If I just had some putts back and my driver would have been straight, it would have been a different story.”
The duo recorded seven pars between them and were two of three Huskies under 50. Owen Gieselman shot a 48. Camden Huffman and Trevor Kane each shot a 52 and Kale Horkheimer carded a 56.
Five of Union’s six scores were between 42 and 47, and topped at 50.
“Team-wise, I would have liked to see us go a little bit lower, especially getting to this point of the season,” head coach Derek Keunnen said. “But it was a long week; we played three meets.
“Hopefully we bounce back on Monday, and we’re right into the postseason. It’s time to bear down.”
Starmont (6-3) was led by Jase Tommasin’s 47. Jacob Goedken, Isaac Meade and Garrett Waterhouse each shot a 48. Benton Parkin (55) and Keegan McTaggart (61) were the final scorers.