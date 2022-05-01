Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

An interesting concept.

Oelwein head coach Derek Kuennen set up a quick photo for social media with freshmen Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier after Friday’s triangular at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

Anderson was to hold his runner-up medal while Tournier pantomimed making a grab for it.

Anderson, Tournier and Union Community’s Joe Bistline and Jackson Slater all carded 42s Friday to tie for first place. After a scorecard shakeout, Slater earned medalist honors while Anderson claimed runner-up. Tournier was third and Bistline was fourth.

The pair seemed rueful, however, as the Huskies shot a 184 to split with Union (175) and Starmont (191) on an overcast, chilly day at their home course.

It was Oelwein’s worst score in eight days and second-worst score of the season. The Huskies (4-4) were coming off their second dual win, a 178 score.

“Today was really rough. I did not play well at all,” Tournier said. “The course played tough; I thought the greens were going to be slow … but they were definitely fast. Some of the pin locations were really tough.”

“It is what it is, but I could definitely play a lot better than I did. Especially at my home course.”

Added Anderson, “Just the wind … and the putts were not sinking. Just a tough day. If I just had some putts back and my driver would have been straight, it would have been a different story.”

The duo recorded seven pars between them and were two of three Huskies under 50. Owen Gieselman shot a 48. Camden Huffman and Trevor Kane each shot a 52 and Kale Horkheimer carded a 56.

Five of Union’s six scores were between 42 and 47, and topped at 50.

“Team-wise, I would have liked to see us go a little bit lower, especially getting to this point of the season,” head coach Derek Keunnen said. “But it was a long week; we played three meets.

“Hopefully we bounce back on Monday, and we’re right into the postseason. It’s time to bear down.”

Starmont (6-3) was led by Jase Tommasin’s 47. Jacob Goedken, Isaac Meade and Garrett Waterhouse each shot a 48. Benton Parkin (55) and Keegan McTaggart (61) were the final scorers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos