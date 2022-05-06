HUDSON — Brennan Sauser’s ears betrayed him.
Oelwein’s senior distance standout believed he heard the public address announcer say the North Iowa Cedar League meet record was in the 9 minute, 45 second range as he cruised the track during the 3,200-meter run Thursday.
It was 4:35-something, meaning Sauser’s time of 9:40.62 was still good enough for Oelwein’s first NICL medal but not a meet record.
Considering Sauser rolled to an 11-second win, he was visibly frustrated after realizing his mistake.
“I had a little more energy in the tank,” Sauser told his parents after the race. “I mean, I run 50 miles a week. I could have broken it.”
“I knew I had to take the 3200 out quick because I couldn’t risk getting into a sit and kick battle with the others,” he said later that night.
Sauser placed second in the 1,600 by three seconds. He scored 18 of the Huskies’ 44 points as Oelwein placed sixth.
“I am very happy for Brennan for being the first NICL track champion in Oelwein’s history,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “He has worked very hard up to this point and it is paying dividends for him. He ran personal bests in both events.”
Wapsie Valley’s boys (30) placed ninth and Sumner-Fredericksburg (11.5) was 13th out of 16 teams.
Husky hurdler Garet Kiel placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.37), about a half-second off a win, was fifth in the 400 hurdles and helped the shuttle hurdle relay to fourth place.
“I think the whole team did pretty good considering the amount of competition we were running against,” Kiel said. “I felt good about getting second in my high hurdles and getting my personal best time. I’m not very happy about how my 400 lows went. I’m not too worried about it yet though because I still have plenty of time to get prepared for districts next week.”
Ray Gearhart (sixth, 1,600) and Conall Sauser (fifth, 3,200) added individual points and the boys distance medley relay placed seventh.
“On the distance side of the meet, we were able to pick up a few personal bests,” Brennan said. “Conall cut his 3,200 time by about eight seconds.”
“I am very proud of our all-conference runners, and we will be able to carry that momentum into Thursday’s state qualifying meet,” Goeller said.
Wapsie head coach Justin Davie noted his team “used the meet as more of a district primer to look at some recovery time questions and continue to gather information for the state qualifier.”
Wapsie’s sprint medley relay was second in 1:38.4 winning its hotly-contested heat by 0.17 seconds but falling to Union Community by a second. The Knights cruised to a first-heat win.
Holten Robinson (fourth, 200), Aidan Shannon (seventh, 400 hurdles) Dawson Schmit (eighth, 400 hurdles), and three relays also scored points.
“We did not try to maximize our points,” Davie said. “We had some sickness and a late injury, so we had to move things around a bit.
“It was great competition and we performed extremely well with a number of season bests.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s best placement was Klay Seehase’s fourth-place discus finish. The distance medley relay was also fourth, while Austin Langreck (800) and the 400 relay placed eighth.
“The competition in the NICL is always tough and we view the meet as a gauge of what we could look like for the state qualifier meet,” head coach Dan Leete said. “As we have learned this year, you can’t do anything about the weather — so you have to make the most of any time competing this year.”
TEAM FINAL STANDINGS
1. Dike-New Hartford - 139
2. Grundy Center - 126
3. Jesup - 104
4. Denver - 103
5. Union Community - 51
6. Oelwein - 44
7. Aplington-Parkersburg - 35
8. South Hardin - 34
9. Wapsie Valley - 30
10. East Marshall - 17
11. BCLUW - 16
12. Columbus Catholic - 14
13. Sumner-Fredericksburg - 12
14. AGWSR - 7
15. Hudson - 6
16. Gladbrook-Reinbeck - 5