Oelwein’s boys placed seventh (231 points) at the 23-team, multiple-class 42nd annual West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester.
Conall Sauser finished eighth in 16 minutes, 38 seconds to lead the Huskies. Jacob Sullivan placed 30th in 17:30, with Benjamin Driscoll (39, 17:49) in the top-40 as well. Caleb Schunk (71, 18:32) and Ray Gearhart (83, 18:45) rounded out the scoring quintet.
“This was the most competitive race we have had this season,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “A few of our boys didn’t run their best races, but they will be fine, and we will get ready for the conference race.”
Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck placed third in 16:08, six seconds behind Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand. The StarDevils placed 18th (495), with Lane German 76th (18:36).
North Fayette Valley won a tiebreaker for 20th after collecting 510 points. Lukas McGowan was 75th (18:35).
Oelwein’s girls placed 15th out of 20 teams with 422 points. Libby Gearhart (63, 22:42), Alexa Berryman (76, 23:16), Rachel Rulapuagh (86, 23:46) and Jenna Bahe (956, 24:123) all placed in the top 100. Emma Driscoll (101, 24:59) crossed under 25 minutes.
“The girls competed well also,” coach Gearhart said. “Alexa ran a season-low time.”
NFV was 11th (252), led by Braelyn Meyer’s top-20 finish (19, 20:52). Ava Bilden (47, 22:04) and Addison Chapman (48, 22:04) crossed together.
Starmont-West Central finished 19th (557). Natalie Hamlett (88, 23:46) was in the top 90.
Sumner girls sixth at Dike-New Hartford
The Cougars were four points behind North Iowa Cedar League East rival Union Community, placing sixth with 203 points Tuesday at the Fox Ridge Golf Course.
Hillary Trainor finished fourth (19:08.9) to lead Sumner while Saela Steege (38, 22:09.6) was also in the top 40.
Wapsie Valley finished 11th (277). Wapsie’s Brylee Bellis was 13th in 20:27.2, breaking the school 5-kilometer record in the process. Brooklyn Etringer was 31st (21:33) as the Warriors made due without Ava VanDaele.
“We had our best meet in years and are running extremely well,” head coach Justin Davie said. “It was a loaded and packed field, and we very much held our own.”
Area runners in top 20 of XC rankings
Charlie Sieck dropped to fifth in the latest IATC 2A individual boys rankings, while Conall Sauser fell to 13th and Ray Gearhart was 18th. Sumner’s Hillary Fredericksburg was sixth on the girl’s list.
Team-wise, the Oelwein boys are sixth. Sumner’s girls are 12th. In 1A, the Wapsie Valley girls are 12th.