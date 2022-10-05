Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bellis

Wapsie Valley’s Brooklyn Etringer broke the girls 5-kilometer school record Tuesday in Dike.

 File photo

Oelwein’s boys placed seventh (231 points) at the 23-team, multiple-class 42nd annual West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester.

Conall Sauser finished eighth in 16 minutes, 38 seconds to lead the Huskies. Jacob Sullivan placed 30th in 17:30, with Benjamin Driscoll (39, 17:49) in the top-40 as well. Caleb Schunk (71, 18:32) and Ray Gearhart (83, 18:45) rounded out the scoring quintet.

